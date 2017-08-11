Ben Affleck Calls Working On ‘Justice League’ With Two Directors An Interesting And Unique Experience

Since the DC Extended Universe and Warner Bros. announced their plans for Justice League, it was always guaranteed to be a massive endeavor. Not only does the movie bring together three of the studio’s already established major franchises, but it is set to give life to some new ones as well. While audiences have already been introduced to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in previous movies, Justice League will be giving more screen time to characters such as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

With such a big project, there was bound to be some hurdles. However, in May director Zack Snyder stepped back from the film after a personal tragedy, leading to Joss Whedon stepping up and helping to wrap up production on the movie. Although Snyder was able to complete the initial filming on Justice League, it was Whedon who oversaw the reshoots.

It is this behind-the-scenes shake up that led to Ben Affleck sharing his thoughts on the film having two directors, according to Entertainment Weekly. The Batman actor said that he found it all to be a bit “unorthodox.” However, he did admit that having Joss Whedon step in for Zack Snyder meant having the “best person” coming in to finish the job. In fact, the actor said that they were all very lucky that Whedon agreed to take up the mantle of the director for the reshoots.

Ben Affleck explained that Justice League is now “an interesting product” that is a result of the work of these two men. Each of the men offered up a unique vision for the movie and they both had very strong ideas about the direction of the film. Affleck said this is not something he has ever experienced before, but he said that he loved working with Snyder and loved the work that they did with Whedon as well.

The actor also addressed some of the reshoot rumors that seemed to hint at problems with Justice League, pointing out that all movies go through reshoots. In an interview with IGN, Joe Morton, who plays Cyborg’s father in the film, shared the news that part of the reshoots included adjusting the overall tone of who Cyborg is, and making him a bit less dark as a character. While there were certainly other aspects of the reshoots that were also accounted for, none of it seems to be an indication of problems with the film itself as a whole.

Based on what Ben Affleck had to say about the finished product for Justice League, it seems that the future is looking bright for the DCEU. The actor said that now seems to be a great time to work with DC, and he felt that with this project, they were really “hitting their stride.” In fact, Affleck said he thinks that things are finally starting to work and DC is getting things right as they move forward.

Audiences will get to decide for themselves if Ben Affleck is correct about the DCEU getting things right when Justice League hits theaters on November 17. In the meantime, there is plenty of time to watch the previous DC movies and get familiar with all of the faces that will be a part of the DCEU’s superhero team up.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]