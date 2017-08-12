‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’ Comes To PlayStation 4, Xbox One This October With Updated Visuals

Over five years ago Dragon’s Dogma released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The open-world RPG quickly became a cult success with features like rewarding combat and an interesting Pawn system. In 2013, a year after its release, Dark Arisen released, adding a harsher new area called Bitterblack Isle to the game while introducing many quality-of-life changes like quicker travel.

Now, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can expect the graphically improved title on their consoles. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen releases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 3 according to the Capcom Blog. The game and its expansion are expected to release on this generation of consoles at a reduced price, too. Players can pick up Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for $30 when it releases in a few months.

For those unfamiliar with the RPG, players are first tasked with creating a character. Gender, appearance, and vocation are chosen by the player for the protagonist and their Pawn. Vocation, the character’s class or archetype, can be changed in cities, letting players explore different types of combat. The three basic callings are Fighter, Mage, and Strider with several advanced jobs and hybrid options also available. Players also create their Pawn, an AI-controlled character, and select their vocation in the game as well.

Players can also recruit two other Pawns made by players around the world to fill out their party of four characters. Combat in Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen lets players climb towering enemies and master action-oriented combat in a party setting. Basic commands can be given to Pawns and the player’s personal Pawn can even be outfitted with certain personalities to dictate their performance in combat as noted by Inquisitr.

By using others’ Pawns and letting players use their own, Pawns learn how to fight monsters through experience. Not to mention, players can send a Pawn back to another player with a gift including weapons, consumables, and more. Using a friend’s Pawn is free while strangers’ Pawns can be added to a party for the Rift Crystal currency.

A new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One trailer for the game is below. However, it is important to note that the trailer my spoil the game a bit for those that have yet to play Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

