James Cameron Converts ‘T2: Judgement Day’ To 3D And Reveals What Brought Him Back To Terminator Franchise

For a moment, it seemed that The Terminator (1984) and its line of sequels had come to an end, but, just like judgment day in T2, it seems the theatrical war between man and machine is far from over. The franchise creator, James Cameron, has even taken a break from his other sci-fi franchise, Avatar, to develop a special edition of T2: Judgment Day for a special theatrical re-release. On top of that, the filmmaker reveals what compelled him to revive the dying franchise for a new generation.

James Cameron Breathes New Life Into T2: Judgment Day

Largely considered the best film of the franchise and one of the top sci-fi films of all time, T2: Judgment Day has never lost its edge and, to this day, the film still attracts new generations of fans. As for the director and writer of the second Terminator film, he tells New York Daily News that the story is as relevant today as it was, when it hit theaters 26 years ago.

“I think the film is as timely as it ever was, probably more so less on the nuclear side and more on the AI side and dealing with our relationship with our own technology,” James recently said. “And how we do really stand the possibility of making ourselves obsolete?”

Considering his thoughts on the way Terminator 2 relates to our modern society, it’s not surprising that the filmmaker has remastered the sci-fi action flick for a new theatrical release. In fact, Cameron has done more than just update the film. It’s now a 3D adventure, enticing fans to experience the Terminator world as realistically as modern cinema allows.

While Terminator 2: Judgment Day focuses more on the threat of nuclear annihilation, he says the threat to human existence is always present. Whether it’s nuclear war, artificial intelligence, or global warming, Cameron says mankind needs to stay wary of the threats facing life on Earth.

James Cameron On Returning To Expand The Terminator Franchise

Many fans may not know this, but, as Gizmodo reports, James Cameron temporarily forfeited his rights to The Terminator and the ensuing franchise, following the 1991 release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This, of course, explains the strange journey the franchise has taken with the more recent sequels. Regardless, James will soon become the owner of the franchise once again and, in anticipation of that, he’s already planning new sequels.

While many wonder if The Terminator franchise can be revived, James Cameron feels certain that the story is still compelling. He says it may be even more fitting today than it ever has been. He says technological developments have brought the science fiction of his Terminator movies to frightening reality.

“You know, from predator drones and actual discussions on the ethics of having a robot have its own kill decision possibilities. Things like that. It’s actually happening. So, okay, maybe there is room for a film that examines these themes. It just has to be retooled for an audiences’ expectations now.”

This isn’t just a pipe dream on Mr. Cameron’s part. Though he’ll likely only serve as producer, he has already tapped Tim Miller (Deadpool) to direct either one sequel or a trilogy and, of course Arnold Schwarzenegger is expected to return in some capacity.

It’s still too early in the process to expect a firm release date, but James is confident we won’t have to wait long for his new vision for Terminator.

In the meantime, the 3D treatment of Terminator 2: Judgment Day will hit theaters on August 25.

[Featured Image by TriStar Pictures]