Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs Leak Reveals A Powerhouse, Pre-Order Date Less Than Three Weeks Away

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is coming soon – possible in a couple of weeks – and now we’re finally getting bits of information regarding the phablet. The device has been recently spotted in a benchmarking website, confirming some specs details that have been floating around for a while.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs Confirmed?

A Samsung handset codenamed “SM-N950F” with Android Nougat on-board appeared on Geekbench, GSM Arena reported. This is believed to be the much-awaited Galaxy Note 8, judging by the results. As can be seen on the website, the phablet should pack an Exynos 8895 chip, the same one on the Galaxy S8 SM-G950F version, and 6GB RAM.

This pretty much confirms that the next Samsung phablet will be the first from the company to offer that much RAM, not including non-Western versions. As for the device’s performance, the single-core and multi-core test results indicate that it’s not going to be too far off from Galaxy S8’s capabilities.

As of now, though, it’s unknown if the figures are accurate. The Galaxy S8 scored higher in both tests with 2,121 and 7,101. SM-N950F, on the other hand, scored a little lower at 1,984 and 6,116 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. This may look bad considering that the Note 8 should hold more power than its smartphone sibling, but these numbers do not necessarily equate to real-world performance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Order Date Leaked

The pre-order dates for the Galaxy Note 8 has been recently leaked as well. According to Value Walk, interested buyers will be able to pre-order the Note 7 successor starting on September 1 until September 10. It will then officially arrive to stores on September 15.

But the mobile community need not wait that long to take an official look at the Note 8. Reports indicate that the phablet is going to be revealed as soon as August 23. The new design, which is expected to look like the Galaxy S8, and new features like dual cameras will be showcased then. There are also talks of a 3D Touch-like feature on the phablet and an enhanced S Pen. Until the official reveal, however, nothing’s 100 percent confirmed.

What are you expecting to see on the Galaxy S8?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]