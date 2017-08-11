Kylie Jenner Can’t Wait To Turn 21: ‘I’ve Never Had A Drink Before’

Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday, but she’s already thinking about how she can’t wait for her birthday next year. Who doesn’t like the idea of celebrating the big 21? It was during a recent interview that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she has never tasted alcohol, and she appeared to be excited to give it a try.

BuzzFeed posted the interview with Jenner today. During the interview, Kylie was asked what she was most looking forward to during her 20s.

“Probably turning 21. I feel like that’s fun. You know, I’ve never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it’s like.”

As E! News reminds us, Kylie and her older sister Kendall, who were 15 and 17 at the time, were the center of underage drinking rumors back in 2013. At the time, the two were accused of illegally drinking at a club for people over the age of 21. Kris Jenner – Kylie and Kendall’s mother – denied the rumors. In fact, she told E! News that none of her children had fake IDs or participating in underage drinking.

In a separate report, E! News revealed that Kylie also responded to the underage drinking rumors, claiming neither her nor her older sister Kendall were going to grow up to be disappointments. Jenner proceeded to slam “adults” for creating “untrue stories” about her.

At the time of the rumors, Kendall also took to social media to respond negatively. Kylie’s older sister claimed to be “fed up” with the false rumors people were spreading about her and her sister. Kendall, like her mother and younger sister Kylie, restated the fact that they weren’t interested in fake IDs or underage drinking.

Technically, Kylie could have legally consumed alcohol on her 18th birthday in 2015 as she was in Montreal where the legal age is only 18. Jenner was never reportedly seen consuming any alcohol in public.

During Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 11, there was even a scene where Kylie and her mother Kris had a conversation about drinking. Kris was worried about her daughter’s promotional gig in Canada because the legal age was just 18. Kylie acknowledged that what her mother said was true, but noted that she had no intention of drinking during her trip to Montreal.

