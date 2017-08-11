Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Not Divorcing, Despite Reports

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of the most beloved and envied couples in the entertainment industry. The famous duo is known for constantly gushing over one another to the press and for the details they provide about how they have maintained a strong and loving marriage over 11 years.

Despite clearly being head over heels for one another and sturdy systems of support for each other, tabloids do their best to find the weak points of Kidman and Urban’s relationship but acquiring salacious tidbits is quite difficult.

A year ago, after Nicole hit the TIFF red carpet without Keith, rumors started swirling that the A-list couple was experiencing a rocky patch and heading for divorce. It couldn’t simply be that the country star was on the road and unable to attend the premiere of Kidman’s film Lion, could it?

Well, the latter was in fact truth, and the duo is as strong as ever, although one new rumor about Urban hugging a beautiful redhead at one of his concerts has the rumor mill turning again. Mainly, the tale focuses on Kidman’s supposed jealousy getting the better of her and that the beauty is now filing for divorce.

It is the Star and Celebrity Dirty Laundry that have been perpetuating the most recent fabrication about Keith and Nicole, writing that Urban is known for his “wandering eye” and that he was “busted” with a mystery woman while his wife and two children were 200 miles away.

The tabloid purports that an “eyewitness” spotted Urban “cozying up to a beautiful redhead…” while at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Photos that are supposed to corroborate this claim show the said mystery woman and Urban walking and then embracing in a public place. If the mystery woman was meant to be kept that way, why would Keith hug her so publicly? Because there is nothing happening between the two.

Nicole Kidman is incredibly grateful to have the support of husband Keith Urban when she’s feeling vulnerable. https://t.co/kQQE38xQ7D — Rare (@Rare) July 27, 2017

The supposed insider goes on to suspect that upon Nicole seeing the images, the star will be pushed to her limit and call off the marriage.

“I’m sure it’s very upsetting for Nicole to keep seeing these pictures and hearing claims about his behavior. There have been whispers about trouble between them for a while, and even speculation about a divorce. Given what she’s had to deal with, I just don’t know how much more Nicole can take!”

Gossip Cop sets the record straight, however, and reminded readers that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had enjoyed a beautiful marriage until this point, and the actress has no intention of calling it quits. The gossip policing site has learned from trustworthy sources that Kidman and Urban are happily married, and both Nicole and Keith embrace colleagues because they are genuine and gracious stars. This does not equate to cheating and marital issues.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]