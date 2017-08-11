‘BB19’ Spoilers: Christmas Abbott Gives Kevin A Juicy Scoop, Mark Jansen & Elena Davies Working With Cody?

BB19 spoilers tease Christmas Abbott chats with Kevin Schlehuber about Mark Jansen and Elena Davies’ bizarre relationship. Christmas gives Kevin a juicy scoop. Apparently, Elena and Mark stay up all night long and discuss game play while everyone else sleeps. Christmas suggested that’s why Elena needs to go soon as she has been spoon feeding Mark information.

Mark And Elena Are Still A Duo?

According to Joker Updates, Christmas told Kevin that she walked into the Have Not room and Mark and Elena were curled up in the bed together last night. BB19 spoilers indicate that Christmas believes that Mark, Elena, and Matt Clines are working with Cody Nickson.

Kevin questioned Christmas about who she would target if she won HOH next week. BB19 spoilers indicate that Christmas wants Matt, Elena, and Mark out, possibly before Cody leaves. Christmas added that she wouldn’t put Matt up just yet because Raven Walton and Matt are still working with their side of the house. She anticipates in the next few weeks Maven (Matt and Raven) will probably try to go against Paul Abrahamian.

If Cody Leaves, BB19 House Will Split?

The spoilers state if Cody exits Big Brother during Week 7, it will cause the house to divide into multiple alliances. Christmas worries about that happening because she isn’t sure where everyone stands.

By Mark winning, he kinda cemented his target as being 'next after Cody', which is just fine 'feeds wise'.???? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/aPeP0JUwEk — FarFromReality (@IsItUpOrDown) August 11, 2017

Christmas fears if Cody leaves the game, everyone will split into smaller alliances, and she isn’t sure how it would affect her game. BB19 spoilers suggest that Kevin was open to keeping Cody for another few weeks, but Paul has been campaigning hard to get him out this week.

Alex Ow revealed that she wanted Elena out, but she worried that the BB19 house would “get mad at her” if Cody doesn’t go home.

Paul/Jason told Alex that J agreed to go up. It will make Elena feel more comfortable #BB19 pic.twitter.com/Z4Pyc5V2ej — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) August 11, 2017

At this point, Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Cody will be backdoored after the POV competition. If he is selected to play, he needs to win it, which would take away Alex’s power to put him on the block.

BB19 spoilers indicate that since Mark won the temptation competition, he cannot be nominated. Matt lost the challenge so that he will be the third nominee. Alex still hasn’t decided who she will put on the block for Week 7 nominations.

Who do you think Alex will put on the block? Do you think Cody will win the POV competition if selected to play?

Big Brother 19 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]