‘BB19’ News: Temptation Competition Results, Spoilers For Week 7 Nominations From ‘BB19’ Cast, Alex Ow

BB19 news from Friday, August 11, now includes the Temptation Competition results. These Big Brother 19 spoilers became obvious on the live feeds once the competition had been completed. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alex Ow became the new Head of Household by winning the HOH Competition on Thursday night, August 10.

The other piece of BB19 news from Thursday night that was of primary importance was the eviction of Jessica Graf. The girlfriend of Cody Nickson was evicted on a 7-1 vote, making her the final houseguest to get sent home early this season. Everyone else will either make it to the season finale in the house or become part of the BB19 jury. That’s a big deal because everyone will either be enjoying the rest of the summer in a mansion or be continuing to compete for the $500,000 prize.

After declaring who would play in the Week 7 Temptation Competition on Friday morning, the houseguests began to play a challenge that would award safety for the week to one BB19 cast member and automatically put another one on the block. Becoming that third nominee is a risky endeavor, as it could mean an early exit from the game, especially after host Julie Chen warned everyone that nobody would be returning from the BB19 jury this season.

#MattUpdate they got pastel tees – he now has a yellow shirt #bb19 pic.twitter.com/3iV4dW902D — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 11, 2017

The Temptation Competition results provide some important Big Brother 19 spoilers heading into the weekend. Mark Jansen won it again, granting him safety from either being nominated or evicted this week. Mark has certainly proven himself to be very capable of winning challenges when his future in the BB19 house depends upon it. This time, Mark escapes even having to worry about hearing his name at the Nomination Ceremony, but now he has to worry about what might happen with Elena Davies.

Raven and Matt have been discussing lies…. Rave “I have two hearts, its hard for me to lie” #bb19 pic.twitter.com/UOYCRGJT9p — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 11, 2017

As for how the Week 7 Nomination Ceremony is going to go, the alliance in charge is trying to decide who to nominate next to Elena Davies on the block. Cody Nickson is a possibility because he didn’t win or finish last place in the Temptation Competition. The discussion is taking place on the CBS live feeds and could continue to evolve until Alex Ow has to announce the Week 7 nominations later on Friday.

Matt Clines is now the third nominee after finishing in last place in the challenge, meaning Raven Walton could soon find herself nominated as well. The earlier idea by Paul Abrahamian and Alex Ow was to use the backdoor strategy on Cody Nickson so that he cannot play for the Power of Veto. If that remains the plan, then Cody won’t get nominated, but Raven will find herself on the block next to boyfriend Matt and friend Elena. These Big Brother 19 spoilers are certainly drawing a line in the sand for the entire BB19 cast.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]