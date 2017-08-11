Wardrobe malfunctions don’t have any boundaries — not even for a First Daughter.

Tiffany Trump, like many others, is taking the summer weather head on with appropriate fashion choices. However, Marla Maples and Donald Trump’s daughter experienced a wardrobe malfunction in a leggy romper while trying to beat the blazing heat.

According to an “exclusive” report, photographers spotted Tiffany “showing off her legs” in a “very short romper” while departing her New York residence recently. Apparently, the 23-year-old future Georgetown Law School student was getting geared up for a weekend holiday when the wardrobe malfunction occurred.

Tiffany was spied wearing a black strapless romper as she prepared to board a car outside her home. With her luggage in tow, the youngest Trump daughter toted a light blue jacket, a black Chanel purse, and a white backpack.

Flanked by a Secret Service detail, Tiffany flashed smiles for the paparazzi. In addition to her flirty romper, she wore a New York Yankees ball cap and a pair of espadrilles. The budding lawyer hid her eyes behind a pair of large sunglasses.

Several pictures showed Tiffany walking in public among others as she stopped at a local newsstand to purchase a few items for her weekend getaway, according to the Daily Mail. She also visited a local gym for a smoothie run. Another set of images showed Tiffany getting a bit cheeky while boarding an SUV, an apparent wardrobe malfunction in the tiny outfit.

She didn’t seem bothered by the brief malfunction peep and appeared in high spirits as she and her security detail departed the city. They exited Manhattan using the Queensboro Bridge.

Tiffany recently completed a sojourn throughout Europe. Sources say she is getting some rest and relaxation before beginning a grueling focus on law school studies in the fall. Like her siblings before her, Tiffany is a University of Pennsylvania graduate.

It’s unclear where Tiffany Trump’s vacation destination is this time, but insiders say she is likely headed to the Hamptons. She’s likely to spend time at the popular vacation hotspot with her boyfriend, Ross Mechanic.

Here she is enjoying festive time with a companion in Southampton, New York.

Tiffany Trump maintains a rather low profile and is seldom seen in Washington or during photo ops with the rest of President Trump’s family. She made a splash at the 2016 Republican National Convention where she delivered an emotional speech about her father, then-candidate Donald Trump. Here she is with Ross at the White House.

Tiffany is the only child Marla Maples and the president share. The two divorced in 1999 after six years of marriage.

Tiffany and Marla made headlines as the mother-daughter duo lived it up in Europe recently. They were snapped on the Italian coast enjoying the beach, jet skiing and getting in some retail therapy. To usher in the sun, Tiffany and Marla slipped into bikinis for their weeks-long summer vacation.

Tiffany Trump’s wardrobe malfunction was subtle — perhaps, fashion-forward, as some assert — but the larger picture is she appears to be having the time of her life, according to the latest news.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]