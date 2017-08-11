Todd Chrisley Is Getting A New Show Called ‘According To Chrisley’

It turns you that fans are going to be seeing a lot more of Todd Chrisley on television soon. E! Online shared the news that Todd has a new show coming out called According To Chrisley. It was already revealed that the show has been renewed for a sixth season. The rest of Season 5 will be airing starting on September 12 with 18 new episodes.

This show will be thirty minutes long and will show Todd Chrisley talking about the show, his life and everything else. It doesn’t sound like Todd will be holding back either. As the Inquisitr shared before, Todd doesn’t hold back and recently spoke out against fans on a Facebook Live. He didn’t want anyone to think that he is really gay or that he isn’t in a great marriage with his wife Julie.

On every episode, Todd Chrisley will have one of his family members, but he will also have a special celebrity guest. This is going to be pretty interesting. There are a lot of celebrities already confirmed for the show. You will get to see Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Nicole Sullivan, Christina Milian, Carmen Electra and Heather Dubrow and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!’s Botched. This is a pretty great list of celebrities that will be joining Todd Chrisley.

There will also be an audience on these shows. Todd will be talking to them and interacting with them as well. It sounds like According To Chrisley will probably air right after new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet at this time. There has been some talk that the Chrisley family may have more shows coming as well. You never know with Todd and his family what they will be up to next. Savannah recently launched her own line of clothing on HSN as well.

