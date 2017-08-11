‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 7 Target Named, Backdoor Plan Made, & Cody Nickson Issues A Warning About Paul

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease there is measurable tension in the house following Jessica Graf’s eviction on Thursday, August 10. Now, the BB19 house has to continue with their plan. Paul Abrahamian believes the best way to make sure Cody Nickson leaves the house on Thursday is to backdoor him. However, that may be difficult if he wins the Safety competition. Paul and Alex Ow came up with a plan, but someone (two houseguests) must be willing to go up on the block as a pawn.

To recap, Alex won the HOH competition last night. Now, she must nominate two houseguests for eviction. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Alex plans to nominate two pawns with the goal to backdoor Cody. For this plan to work, she cannot put Cody on the block, and he cannot win or lose the Safety competition. If Cody loses the Safety competition, he will have the chance to save himself in the POV competition.

According to Online Big Brother, Paul told Raven Walton that Alex plans to nominate Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, with the plan to backdoor Cody. Raven suggested that Elena would be pretty upset about going on the block again. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul assured Raven that he would talk to Elena and explain why she had to go on the block again.

Late Thursday night, Cody gave Jason Dent a warning about Paul. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Cody suggested that it is time to take a shot a Paul. He asked if Jason would be willing to team up with him. Of course, Jason isn’t willing to turn his back on Paul, just yet. Cody hopes that someone will agree to work with him because he really needs at least one ally in the game. At this point, he feels frustrated with the house and their dedication to Paul.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Cody worries that if they don’t get Paul out, he will win the game. No one has gone up against Paul except Jessica and Cody.

Without Cody in the house, there would be no friction or drama. BB19 production will probably find a way to keep Cody this week. It will create tension between Josh Martinez, Paul, and Cody. In other words, it will make great television and action-packed live feeds.

Do you think Alex’s backdoor plan will work during Week 7? How will Elena react when she’s is nominated for eviction again?

