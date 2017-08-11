Netflix In Ongoing Discussions To Keep Lucasfilm And Marvel Releases After Disney Starts Own Streaming Service

Earlier this week, Disney shockingly announced their decision to start their own video streaming service, but Netflix is making sure they don’t walk away and leave them empty-handed. While details from Disney CEO Bob Iger were very scarce, a few things have become known as to what will or won’t leave Netflix. As talks continue, the streaming giant is now having discussions with the “House of Mouse” in hopes of keeping releases from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios with them.

Disney is not set to remove its content from Netflix immediately as their streaming service won’t begin until sometime in 2019. It has been confirmed that both Disney and Pixar films will be removed from Netflix, and nothing from the company’s theatrical slate beginning in 2019 and beyond would be added.

Now, there are some gray areas as to the rest of the studios in Disney’s collection, and more specifically, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. Iger did state that Disney had not yet decided on where those films would be distributed, but Netflix isn’t giving up without a fight.

According to Reuters, Netflix is having ongoing discussions with Disney to retain the rights to all films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and those in the Star Wars franchise.

After the initial announcement was made by Disney, shares of Netflix immediately dropped five percent in a two-day period. Now, they have rebounded a little bit and were up 1.3 percent on Friday afternoon. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said that they anticipated difficulties when they began.

“That’s why we got into the originals business five years ago, anticipating it may be not as easy a conversation with studios and networks.”

Netflix knows that the loss of Disney’s content is huge, but it wouldn’t be as big of a hit if Star Wars films and Marvel movies remain. Disney has said they still have a good relationship with Netflix, and the streaming company says they hope that Iger and company will be “complementary” in their dealings.

No matter what, Disney is starting their own streaming service which means Netflix will have to do without Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, the live-action remakes of Dumbo, The Lion King, and a host of others. Anything coming out in theaters in 2019 or beyond from Disney and Pixar won’t end up on Netflix at all.

Disney will also take movies and shows from Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD to their streaming service.

According to earlier reports such as that from The Hollywood Reporter, the original Marvel content from Netflix is set to stay with them. That means future seasons of The Defenders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and others are already staying on Netflix.

If a new agreement can be reached between the two companies, Netflix can end up with future films from Lucasfilm (Indiana Jones, Star Wars, etc.) and Marvel Studios, which would help considerably. Disney’s new streaming service is one that has the potential to be absolutely huge but keeping good relationships with companies such as Netflix would also help them in the long run.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios]