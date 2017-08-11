Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Reveals What He Would Do If Son Was Gay Or Transgender

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, was recently slammed for attacking a transgender teen on Twitter. In the aftermath of the controversy surrounding his derogatory comments about the underage girl, he’s revealing how he would react if one of his sons came out as gay or transgender. According to the Counting On star, he would treat his own offspring a bit differently.

As Us Weekly reported, Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar recently revealed that they have abandoned their mission work in El Salvador for good, which means that they are currently unemployed. Derick has been spending a lot of the free time he now has on his hands tweeting, and many of his followers did not like the tone of a few of his tweets targeting one of his fellow TLC reality show stars, transgender teen Jazz Jennings. As ABC News reported, he purposely mis-gendered the I Am Jazz star by referring to her as “him.” He also took aim at her reality show.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” the Duggar husband wrote.

Some fans are still upset with Derick, and they’ve been responding to his less incendiary tweets about his 2-year-old son, Israel, with criticism and questions about how he would feel if the little boy someday identified as LGTBQ.

“What would you do if he turned out to be trans or gay?” asked one of his followers.

What would you do if he turned out to be trans or gay? — ❄Alex❄ (@ageeare) August 11, 2017

Happy #independenceday America! We love this great land! Praise the Lord for freedom! #4thofjuly @derickdillard @duggarfam @cldilla A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Dillard’s transphobic tweets were considered cyber-bullying by many, including Jazz herself, and the Hollywood Gossip reported that some of Dillard’s Twitter followers called them hateful and disrespectful. However, in response to the tweet above, the former missionary revealed that he wouldn’t be as cruel to his own son if he were to come out as gay or transgender. Instead, he claims that he would continue loving Israel and teaching him about Jesus. In other words, he wouldn’t do anything differently than he is now.

“I would love him just the same, telling him about Jesus Christ,” Derick tweeted.

I would love him just the same, telling him about Jesus Christ. https://t.co/84zfpGEK21 — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 11, 2017

However, some of the Counting On star’s followers were still concerned that Derick Dillard would be unable to accept one of his children being LGBTQ. There was speculation that he and his family would try to “pray the gay away” or turn to conversion therapy.

“I hope you know Jesus, Himself never mentions homosexuality. He just tells us to love, not judge,” read one response to his tweet.

“I plan to tell my kids about Jesus too but not as a guilt or scare tactic, I hope that’s not what you mean by it,” wrote another skeptical Twitter user.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Derick Dillard hasn’t responded to any further questioning about how he would handle having an LGBTQ child. While his tweet has some fans getting their hopes up that he’s learning to be more accepting, they have been disappointed by him before. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, some fans thought that Derick was showing his support for the LGTBQ community late last month when he liked a tweet saying that no one should be fired for being gay or for being a Christian. However, he proved that he was far from being an LGTBQ ally by attacking Jazz Jennings just a few days later.

[Featured Image by Dillard Family/Facebook]