‘Star Wars: Episode 8’: Leia’s Heartbreaking Secret About Snoke Revealed

It looks like General Leia (Carrie Fisher) knows more than what is being let on with regards to her son’s turn to the dark side—something expected to be delved into in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

One intriguing detail found in the Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens novelization written by Alan Dean Foster is this game-changing secret that Leia kept from Han Solo (Harrison Ford). This is something Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh brought to the attention of fans.

In the Star Wars book, Leia revealed to Han that Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) emergence was the doing of none other than Supreme Leader Snoke, saying that the First Order leader “knew our child would be strong with the Force—that he was born with equal potential for good or evil.”

The Star Wars novel also saw Leia admit that she knew it from the beginning, but decided to keep it a secret from Han because she was hoping that she was wrong and that it was not true. She tells him the following.

“I hoped I could sway him, turn him away from the dark side without having to involve you… You have wonderful qualities Han, but patience and understanding were never among them. I was afraid your reactions will only drive him farther to the dark side. I thought I could shield him from Snoke’s influence, and you from what was happening. It’s clear now that I was wrong.”

Leia also confessed in the Star Wars: Episode 7 novelization that Snoke was “always watching” Ben Solo (Driver) “from the shadows” and did not realize immediately what was really happening.

She said that it was Snoke who was pulling the strings all along, seducing Ben to the dark side, which he, needless to say, managed to do and will continue to do in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

This had many speculating who the new Star Wars adversary really is. Some think that Snoke posed as a Jedi or a force of good to endear himself to Leia and gain her trust enough for her to allow him to get close to Ben in order to instill dark side ways in him and not suspect anything devious.

This means that Snoke may have been in good terms with the Skywalkers at some point, even with Luke. Whether he was someone who knew the family well before or one who just arrived in their lives in time to enact his evil plan, fans hope Star Wars: Episode 8 will shed a light on that.

Either way, it is quite a revelation and one that worries some fans about how far Leia would go to bring her son back to the way he was should she try to do so in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Han’s attempt ultimately ended with him lifeless, which could come as a realization to her that Ben is too far gone. Of course, being a mother and somewhat feeling accountable for it all, she might end up doing something about it in Star Wars: Episode 8 whatever the cost.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]