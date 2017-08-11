Blake Shelton Slammed As A ‘Narcissist’ By Chelsea Handler

Blake Shelton is getting ribbed by Chelsea Handler.

The comedian opened up about working with the country star in a new interview where she put him on serious blast and even described The Voice coach as being a “narcissist.”

“He’s a narcissist,” Chelsea told Entertainment Tonight of the “Honey Bee” singer, while she even claimed that he made her listen to his music on repeat before they teamed up for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which streams every Tuesday on Apple Music.

“[Blake] made me listen to all his albums and then act like I hadn’t heard them dozens and dozens of times — which obviously nobody has,” Handler added.

But fortunately, while it sounds like there could have been a nasty feud brewing between the two, it turns out that Chelsea was actually just kidding around when she put Blake on serious blast.

While she may have slammed him in the new interview, the talk show host admitted that she’s actually a big fan of the country star, which is why she feels so comfortable poking a little fun at him.

“I love Blake Shelton,” she confessed, despite calling out the star and his ego in the new interview. “He’s one of my favorites.”

While fans will have to wait and see what Blake and Chelsea get up to in their upcoming Carpool Karaoke session, it’s pretty likely that the Netflix talk show host will be probing The Voice coach on his relationship with his girlfriend of almost 2 years, Gwen Stefani.

Following reports Blake recently bought himself and his fellow musician matching denim jackets this week, the twosome have been looking more in love than ever recently.

A source alleged to Us Weekly this week that Shelton and Stefani are so close and in sync that they’ve even “blended styles a bit ever since they met” and started dating.

Shelton and Stefani have also reportedly been getting close in the studio amid reports they’re working hard on a new duet following the success of their 2016 collaboration, “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

Earlier this year, Shelton gushed over Stefani and admitted that he too can’t believe the singer is his girlfriend.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Shelton said during an appearance on The Today Show back in April when asked about the public’s fascination with their romance. “I don’t blame them.”

Blake told the morning show that he and Gwen are “content and happy” in their relationship.

Chelsea also hasn’t been afraid to dive in to get the latest on their romance in the past, which means it’s pretty likely their relationship will be a topic of discussion during their Carpool Karaoke session.

Shelton told Handler that Stefani had saved him from hitting “rock bottom” after his 3 year marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert ended in 2015 and claimed he was happier now than he’s ever been.

“My marriage fell apart,” he said on the Netflix talk show last year, per Entertainment Tonight.

“To find out [Gwen was] going through the exact same thing at the same time…,” he continued, “all this has to be meant to happen.”

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images and John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon]