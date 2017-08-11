‘Garage Rehab’ Follows Richard Rawlings As He Comes To The Aid Of Struggling Shop Owners

Richard Rawlings of Fast N’ Loud fame knows what it takes to run a successful business, and now he is sharing that knowledge with garage owners across the country. Garage Rehab follows Rawlings and his team as they help shop owners that are in desperate need of the team’s collective expertise and experience.

Richard will be joined in this venture by project manager Russell J. Holmes, and garage designer Chris Stephens. Russell has over 20 years of construction experience under his belt, and he is responsible for making sure that each project doesn’t go over budget and is completed on time. After watching his own father lose a family business, Russell has dedicated himself to helping save other shop owners from experiencing the same fate.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Chris Stephens owns a shop that specializes in the restoration of vintage European cars. His responsibility on Garage Rehab is to take Rawlings’ ideas and redesign the shops to make them more functional. Known as a stickler for detail, Chris makes sure that every part of his plan is implemented perfectly from the ground up, and everything must meet his approval.

Once Team Rawlings takes on a struggling garage, Richard is given complete control. He makes all decisions for the business while the team works to transform the garage. According to Broadway World, the team takes on much more than just revitalizing the shops; they must deal with “out-of-touch owners, lazy employees, bad workflow, and major construction challenges.”

During this season of Garage Rehab, Richard and his team take on several tough cases such as a dilapidated Texas garage full of junk, and a hot-rod shop in Southern California that is about to close the doors for good. Besides having a head for business and marketing, Richard will have to draw upon all his skills. With his extensive knowledge of the auto industry, Richard and his team will have their work cut out for them as they revamp the struggling garages, hopefully turning them into thriving and profitable enterprises.

Yesterday we wrapped on Season 1 of Garage Rehab coming out late July, stay tuned! #gasmonkeygarage #gasmonkey pic.twitter.com/rPj8YEVLP0 — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) June 17, 2017

Garage Rehab premieres on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

