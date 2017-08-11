Ivanka Trump Is ‘Half-Wit’ Like Saudi Princes, Says India Diplomat As Ivanka Gets New Store In Trump Tower

Ivanka Trump has been compared to a “half-wit” by a diplomat in India, shortly after news broke that Ivanka would be leading the U.S. at an upcoming summit taking place in southern India. According to the Independent, Ivanka will be the head of the U.S. delegation in November during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

However, the news that was announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday on Twitter didn’t sit well with everyone in India who heard the news. As seen in the tweet below from the editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times, Bobby Ghosh wrote that an unnamed Indian diplomat told him that they view Ivanka Trump in a similar manner that they do “half-wit Saudi princes,” saying that it is in the national interest of India to flatter those they consider “half-wits.”

A half-wit or “half–witted” person practicing “half–wittedness” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a foolish or imbecilic person.”

Meanwhile, folks on Twitter are reacting to Ivanka being compared to a half-wit prior to the three-day event that is supposed to encourage American entrepreneurs and investors to build international relationships. However, it wouldn’t be the first time that Ivanka’s intelligence was questioned or has been accused of earning her position only due to nepotism.

Ivanka has been shot down for saying she was “too busy” to testify in a case involving alleged stolen shoe designs, and criticized when Ivanka said she was blindsided by how folks reacted to her father taking the highest office in the land. Ivanka was also booed in Germany when she attempted to say that President Trump had respect for women.

India diplomat tells me: "We regard @IvankaTrump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes. It's in our national interest to flatter them." — Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) August 11, 2017

Now, Ivanka is getting her own store in Trump Tower amid talk of the “half-wit” insult. Not everyone in India is calling Ivanka a “half-wit.” The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, is the one who extended an invitation to Ivanka in June to come to India, and Modi said that he is anticipating Ivanka’s return when Ivanka leads the delegation.

Other definitions of the word half-wit include being a foolish or stupid person. Needless to say, half-wit is not a very flattering word.

[Featured Image by von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP Images]