‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Moves Into The Forrester Mansion, Epic Battle With Quinn Intensifies

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) epic battle heats up during the week of August 14. It leads to a surprising turn of events, including Sheila moving into the Forrester mansion. It looks like a great week ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

Soap Opera Digest shared that Eric (John McCook) forgave Quinn for her slip-up with his son, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila stormed into the Forrester home to give Quinn a piece of her mind. Sheila attacks Quinn and forces her to protect herself.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric arrives home and was completely shocked by what he saw. Sheila was on the floor with a huge gash on her head. Eric questions Quinn about what happened between them. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn tried to explain, but Eric doesn’t buy her explanation. He believes that both the ladies are at fault.

Eric decided to take matters into his own hands and called a doctor to treat Sheila’s injuries. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric reveals a bombshell –he insisted on Sheila staying at the Forrester mansion while she recovers. As you can imagine, Quinn was completely shocked by his suggestion.

As you can imagine, Quinn and the rest of the Forrester family weren’t thrilled with Eric’s suggestion. However, he explained that Sheila doesn’t have anyone to watch her and she needs someone to watch over her.

According to Soap Central, Eric decided to get a second opinion on Sheila’s mental state. He called Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) to examine Sheila.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila freaks out when Dr. Warwick comes into the room. They have a history with each other and Sheila begins to worry that he will tell Eric that she isn’t well and ruin any progress they have made so far.

Wow. @RenaSofer has been turning in day after day after day of amazing performances. All this emotion must be SO draining. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/91tEB4N3gX — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) August 7, 2017

Eric gives Dr. Warwick time alone with Sheila to examine her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric anxiously awaits the doctor’s take on Sheila and will use his report to make a final decision on whether she can stay in the Forrester Mansion to recuperate.

What will Dr. Warwick say about Sheila’s mental status?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]