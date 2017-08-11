‘Wayward Pines’ Season 3’s Fate Revealed: Series Will Possibly Return To Fox

Wayward Pines’ sophomore season ended over a year ago and some have started to believe that the series won’t make it to Season 3 after the dip in ratings from the previous season. However, it looks like Fox is considering bringing it back and there’s a potential that the series is not altogether dead, as one might think.

When Fox Entertainment president David Madden was asked about the fate of Wayward Pines at the 2017 TV Critics’ Association press tour, he was honest about not really knowing what lies ahead. However, Madden shared that executive producer M. Night Shyamalan has already contacted him and chairman Dana Walden regarding Season 3, Deadline reported.

“We are exploring story and casting ideas; we haven’t made any decisions.”

Shyamalan, Walden and Madden have yet to have a meeting. After which, it will be decided if Wayward Pines will indeed return for Season 3.

Wayward Pines is based on the Wayward Pines books by author Blake Crouch. The series made its debut on Fox in May 2015 and starred Matt Dillon. At that time, the show was welcomed well due to its unique and exciting storyline and the fact that it’s associated with the dark mystery that Shyamalan is known for.

Fox originally planned for Wayward Pines to be a one-season series consisting of 10 episodes, but surprisingly, the network decided to give it another go. Major cast and crew members joined Season 2, with Jason Patric stepping into the lead role and replacing Dillon. Chad Hodge, who developed the story for small screens, left his post as showrunner and Mark Friedman took his place to head Season 2.

Season 1 has already covered most of the stories found on Crouch’s trilogy, which means Season 2 was mostly based on original ideas. Most fans noted that Wayward Pines Season 2 wasn’t as exciting as the pilot season, which explained the drop in ratings.

The first season had around seven million total viewers per episode and a 1.1 rating per episode by average, as reported by IGN. Wayward Pines Season 2, on the other hand, had an average 4.3 million total viewers and 0.7 rating. Despite this, it’s still good news for some who wanted more from the cliffhanger finale from the last season.

If Fox does give the go signal for Wayward Pines Season 3, the series will most likely be based on original ideas as well, just like the previous season.

What do you think? Should Wayward Pines continue on for another season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]