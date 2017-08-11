Pippa Middleton, Meghan Markle Cleverly Reference Diana, William, & Harry Fashion Wedding Ring

Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle are eager to make their royal connections stronger. With Prince Harry readying for a potential proposal to the American actress and Pippa making steps towards Scottish nobility, they are reaffirming their connection to the royalty by getting their inspiration from Princess Diana.

Princess Diana died 20 years ago in a car crash when Prince William and Harry were only 15- and 12-years-old. It was recently revealed that they both got to keep a special piece of jewelry from her life so that they can keep their mother close.

Prince William picked Diana’s “Cartier watch,” while his younger brother picked “her sapphire and diamond engagement ring” as well as one of her bracelets, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. However, they agreed that the first one to propose will take the ring for their beloved.

While Prince Harry had to give the ring his brother’s wife, Kate Middleton, he still held onto the bracelet. And now, with Meghan Markle in his life, the rumor has it that he is thinking about “creating an engagement ring for Meghan made from one of his mother’s favourite bracelets.”

Check out the engagement ring that went to Kate Middleton.

Making connections to the princes’ mother is quite important for the next generation of British royals. Like Prince Harry taking inspiration from his mother to plan his wedding to the 36-year-old, Pippa Middleton also took inspiration from the princess when gifting her sister Kate.

When the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George in 2013, her younger sister got a necklace that directly followed the tradition started by Princess Diana. The necklace comes from “London boutique Merci Maman, whose designers took Diana as inspiration for the piece.” It consists of a circular pendant “with the engraving ‘George Alexander Louis’,” next to “a small gold boy and a gold heart bearing the letter ‘W’,” which stands for Prince William.

Check out the of the necklace below!

Found out that Lady Di had a similar necklace than the one The Duchess of Cambridge has from @MerciMamanGifts!

–> https://t.co/zDUMFc975D pic.twitter.com/o7QlH9OaBW — Merci Maman – Gifts (@MerciMamanGifts) August 7, 2017

Since it was only £79, it is bound to get popular amongst the baby-bearing London socialites, who like to emanate the royal family’s traditions whenever they can.

Making ties to Princess Diana is a sure way to win the hearts of William and Harry, who lost their mother at such a young age. Now that the younger brother is about to start a family of his own, it looks like their mother’s influence will continue to play a big role.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles, Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]