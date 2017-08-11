‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Thaao Penghlis On Andre Being More Human, New DiMera Fuel, And Relationship With Kate

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be a renewed fire with the DiMera family. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Thaao Penghlis discussed Andre DiMera’s changes and his marriage to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). He also talked about some funny scenes with Abigail (Marci Miller).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Andre DiMera used to be the ultimate villain when he was on the show before. This time, he still has a bit of that in him. However, he seems to have become more human. Thaao Penghlis confirmed this when speaking with Soap Opera Digest. The Days Of Our Lives actor called Andre’s transformation becoming “whole.” This is in part why Kate’s actions are so troubling to him. He was specifically referring to Kate Roberts throwing him under the bus at a board meeting.

Even though Andre and Kate are married, it had nothing to do with love. It was a business arrangement to prevent outsiders from taking control of DiMera Enterprises. However, it seems that they might be falling for one another. At the very least, they might even become good friends. This is what makes Kate’s actions so hurtful and confusing for Andre.

“This is a character that has had an interesting arc over the years, and now this one is totally different. I accompany that as being that this man has finally come to some resolve about his imbalance, struggles in the past and becoming whole again. He’s been working on that, and suddenly finding out that other people will not forget it. It’s so easy to blame Andre, especially with his past history. I’m trying to bring some humanness to the character and I think it’s painful for Andre, w ho thought he was finally winning, then he’s thrown under the bus.”

It is interesting that out of all the people in Salem, one of the few people that Andre seems connected to is Abigail. He helped Abby fake her death when she left town. It wasn’t the best decision, but he did make sure she was taken care of. When it came to her relationship with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), he has been supportive and encouraging. At first, it was believed that it was because he wanted access to the DiMera fortune. If Abigail is on his side, then CHad would let him back in the family. However, over the past few months, it appears that Andre truly cares about both Chad and Abby on Days Of Our Lives.

Spoilers reveal the DiMera family will once again rule Salem. They were one of the head families in town and were the most villainous. Thaao Penghlis teased on Instagram that they are once again on the front burner. He also hinted this to the publication, saying that Ron Carlivati has great things planned. He even used the phrase, “suddenly there is fuel in the DiMeras.”

DOOL spoilers previously teased that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) would get involved in the DiMera drama. Some thought this was a calculated move by Andre. However, the actor disagreed. He simply saw that Theo had a skill, recognized that they needed his expertise, and took advantage of the opportunity. Thankfully, Theo was able to delete the incriminating photo of Chad Dimera. Penghlis also said that there are things that Andre can learn from Theo.

As for the future of Andre and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives, expect a funny scene between the two characters. The actor couldn’t go into details, but did say that everyone on set couldn’t stop laughing.

What do you think is going to happen with Andre DiMera on DOOL?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]