NBA Live 18 Is Adding Unprecedented Features

Gamers are always loyal to a particular game maker or particular sports games. This is also evident when it comes to NBA based video games. The 2K brand has, over the last few years, set itself apart, but this year NBA Live 18 is ready to reinvigorate the video game.

NBA Live 18 is set to drop on September 19, just the right time for all the holidays. Houston Rockets star James Harden is the athlete that will grace the cover of the franchise game. As an enticing step, the demo for the game dropped today, allowing players to see just enough to know they want the game.

There are a couple of features incorporated into this video game that will be the first of their kind. In a competitive market, trend setting features are a necessity in order to set a game apart from the rest. These features will highlight the talents of the crew of the ESPN show, “First Take,” and the ladies of the WNBA.

“First Take” Featured

“First Take” is one of the most popular sports debate shows on ESPN. Their popularity and personalities were not overlooked by the makers of NBA Live 18. Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman will be featured in the upcoming video game.

The guys created staged “First Take” segments that correlate with the story in the career mode, known as “The One.” This will be the first time that Stephen A. and Max are featured in a video game. The company is hoping that their popularity on ESPN will translate into increased sales for the video game.

We are headed to your video game consoles! https://t.co/aZtnHR9b0w — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 10, 2017

WNBA Makes First Appearance In A Video Game

For the first time in the history of the WNBA, they will be featured in a section of a video game. The WNBA teams and players can only be used in the Play Now offline and online games. Though used on a limited basis, this is an incredible step in the right direction in the representation of female athletes in popular culture.

“The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way,” NBA Live 18 Executive Producer Sean O’Brien said of the new feature.

This was a great decision on behalf of NBA Live. There is a current revolution that highlights the empowerment of women and young girls. Putting these women in the video game does more than just adding to a video game. It gives young girls new goals to reach for and achieve.

