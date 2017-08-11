‘Real Housewives’ Joanna Krupa Flashes Underwear Just After Settling Vagina Lawsuit With Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa flashed her underwear in a short, hot pink mini dress while getting out of a car just after settling her infamous vagina lawsuit with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brandi Glanville.

Joanna Krupa has never been shy to show off her slim physique. The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday night for dinner with friends at the celebrity hot-spot, Craigs.

Unfortunately for the former Bravo reality star, paparazzi captured her in a few unflattering photos while she was getting out of her car, Daily Mail reported.

Krupa wore a revealing, low-cut strapless hot pink dress with a pair of metallic, pointed-toe heels.

The 38-year-old waved at the paparazzi cameras as she got out of her car but was not paying attention to the skirt of her dress, which parted and revealed her black underwear.

Joanna appeared to be unscathed by the incident or didn’t realize it had happened and blew some more kisses to the photographers before strutting into the posh restaurant.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star was just spotted at the same restaurant earlier this week on Monday night with her rumored beau, Nico Santucci.

Joanna Krupa married Roman Zago in 2013, but the two separated in December. The model has since filed for divorce, claiming that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

Joanna’s accidental underwear flash happened just after she settled her lawsuit against her fellow Housewives reality star, Brandi Glanville.

Joanna sued The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for making remarks that her vagina “smelled” on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen. The model filed a defamation suit and sought punitive damages up to $2 million under Florida law.

Krupa reportedly provided a list of witnesses including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, Second Wives Club star Mohamed Hadid, and Howard Stern, according to TMZ.

The former Bravo star claimed that Glanville’s comments caused her emotional distress and damaged her reputation by saying that she slept with a married man. She first sued Brandi back in 2015.

According to People, Krupa’s attorney confirmed on Tuesday that she and Brandi had settled the lawsuit case.

“Joanna is happy with the settlement and has no regrets. Joanna hopes she has inspired action instead of indifference.”

