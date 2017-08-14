Bryan Fuller & Martha De Laurentiis Tease ‘Hannibal’ Season 4, Will Starz Air The Series?

Hannibal Season 4 may actually be back on track thanks to an ambiguous Twitter post made by its producers. Avid fans took this as a sign that talks are now being done and were quick to speculate that Starz may pick up the series.

Two years after the last episode aired, talks about Hannibal Season 4 is making some noise once more. Of course, not without some prompt from the show’s producers. On Sunday, Martha De Laurentiis posted a picture of her and Bryan Fuller, holding a Mads Mikkelsen action figure to tease the devoted fans of the series. The picture was captioned “Meeting of the minds,” which many took as a sign that the series is finally on the roll again, TV Guide reported. Just days before De Laurentiis posted the pic, series creator Bryan Fuller already started the ball rolling.

Fuller answered a fan’s inquiry last week on Twitter, confirming that De Laurentiis has definitely started talking to some people already. However, he admitted that these talks take some time. More so, Fuller explained the delay in the negotiations; any talks about the series won’t resume until two years after the show’s last airing under the NBC contract.

The idea of translating Hannibal’s grim cannibalism on TV was initially met with skepticism. However, Fuller had a clear idea of where he would take the series. Since then, it has received serious critical acclaim and a solid fan base. However, this did not guarantee high ratings, prompting NBC to pull the plug after the third season.

Given the chance of a revival, Fuller admitted he’d like to retell the Silence of the Lambs story, Screenrant reported. While De Laurentiis holds right to a number of the Hannibal Lecter novels, The Silence of the Lamb belongs to another studio. This brings in a complicating factor if Fuller intends to adapt that particular book to continue from where season 3 left off.

“We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through,” Fuller told Mick Garris earlier this year. “There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack.” However, Fuller hasn’t revealed any additional details regarding his plans for Hannibal Season 4.

Now that talks are underway, many fans believe that Starz may be “Hannibal” Season 4 new home. Considering that Bryan Fuller and Martha De Laurentiis are currently working on the hit Starz series, American Gods, fans were quick to connect the dots. Stay tuned to get the latest update on Hannibal Season 4!

