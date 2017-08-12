A lucky Rick and Morty fan struck gold on eBay when he sold a 64-ounce bottle of the now discontinued McDonald’s Szechuan sauce for a jaw-dropping $15,350.

Rick and Morty fan Robert Workman, who won the bottle of Szechuan sauce in a special McDonald’s giveaway, put it up for auction on eBay where it opened a massive bidding war. The bidding was closed on August 10, Thursday, and the highest bidder is willing to part with $15,350 in exchange for the prized condiment, io9 reported.

Record producer deadmau5 was among the highest bidders, but lost to the still-unnamed winner. Workman said on Twitter that he’s still waiting to hear from the buyer, and if that person backs out of the deal the Szechuan sauce will go to second placer.

At least 20 percent of the proceeds of the sale will be given to charity, and Workman has chosen AbleGamers, Take This, Extra Life and the Ronald McDonald House as some of his beneficiaries.

Workman was one of the three lucky winners of McDonald’s Szechuan sauce giveaway. The highly coveted condiment, which is now considered a cult classic, was sold by McDonald’s as a McNugget sauce for a limited time in 1998 to promote Disney’s Mulan movie. Nostalgia and demand for the product went on an all time high after the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 3.

The Szechuan sauce has since been discontinued, but the first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 saw Rick asking McDonald’s to bring back the sauce. After the episode aired, fans started to demand the return of the popular sauce. In response to this, McDonald’s gifted the show’s co-creator, Justin Roiland, with half a gallon of Szechuan sauce, made from the original recipe of McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz.

Workman himself is a huge fan of the Szechuan sauce, admitting to being hooked on it back in 1998. “Man, I won’t lie. I was tempted to open this bad boy and jet down to McDonald’s for some nuggets,” he told Mashable.

Instead of keeping a whole bottle of Szechuan sauce to himself, he was convinced by his friends to keep it sealed and sell it. Speaking to Inquisitr, Workman revealed that he plans to use a portion of the sale to settle his bills. The remaining portion of it will head to his chosen charities.

Extra Life is an annual charity event that hosts a 24-hour non-stop gaming activity. 100 percent of its proceeds are given to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. AbleGamers Foundation, on the other hand, is also video game-centered charity, which aims to make gaming more accessible to people with disabilities through the use of customized hardware and assistive technology.

Another giveaway winner is now selling a half-empty bottle of Szechuan sauce on eBay in the hopes of catching up on the hype. Similar with Workman, the seller is also planning to send the proceeds of the auction to charity, particularly Block by Block, which is a partner of UN Habitat and UN Programme for Sustainable Cities.

Rick and Morty Season 3 airs every Sunday on Adult Swim. Episode 3, titled “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender” will premiere on August 13.

