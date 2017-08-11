Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Are Open To Having A Sixth Child, ‘Never Say Never’

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five children together; Liam, 9; Stella, 8; Hattie, 5; Finn; 4, and Beau. However, Tori and Dean have not ruled out having more kids. Considering the couple’s financial woes, many might think that having five children would be enough for the Hollywood couple, but they’re not opposed to the idea of adding another baby to their family.

On Sunday, Tori and Dean took their 5-month-old son and the rest of their brood to the Big City Moms Biggest Family Shower Ever event at the California Market Center. Tori, who welcomed her fifth son in March, spoke with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven.

“It’s been a blessing having baby Beau… I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

When asked if they would consider expanding their family, Dean said, “Never say never.” McDermott then added that he and Tori’s hands are pretty full, and they are enjoying the five children they have.

“It’s a happy, crazy, loving chaos… I am the bad cop and she’s the good cop. We make a really good team.”

After Dean’s comments, several fans across social media raised questions on about how the couple plans to support more children. In the past, Tori has been candid about having money issues due to her lavish upbringing.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams… I never knew anything else.”

The former ’90s icon famously inherited only $800,000 of her father’s estate. Tori has discussed her lavish upbringing, in addition to her financial hardships as an adult.

In Tori’s 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, Tori revealed she struggled with having expensive taste as the result of growing up extremely wealthy.

“Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly.”

The stars have faced financial difficulty over the past few years, including unpaid credit card debt.

According to court documents were obtained by E! News, a judge ordered the couple to pay off a $220,000 default judgment. The ruling came after Tori and Dean missed a subpoenaed court appearance last week regarding their legal battle with City National Bank.

The bank is suing them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010.

Per their agreement with the bank, the True Tori stars were expected to make monthly payments, plus interest, according to the terms of the promissory note.

The City National Bank default judgment is a massive $202,066.10, leaving Spelling a separate order to pay $17,730.56. This leaves the couple with a grand total of $219,796.66, according to People magazine.

However, the documents state that “these amounts remain due, owing, and unpaid. Interest, attorney’s fees, and costs continue to accrue.”

Tori was also sued by American Express for an unpaid $38,000 bill and was ordered to pay the entire past balance, in addition to $855 in court fees. Tori was then slammed by another lawsuit from the credit card company on October 31, according to Fox News.

Despite the couple’s financial woes, Spelling and McDermott are overjoyed with their newest addition and said Beau arrived at the perfect time.

“Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”

Beau McDermott is Dean’s sixth child. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son from his first marriage with Mary-Jo Eustace.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]