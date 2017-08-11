‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Plays Anthony Scaramucci As ‘Human Cocaine’ On ‘Weekend Update: Summer Edition’

Bill Hader showed Donald Trump what he’s missing by letting “the Mooch” loose on NBC’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition. Anthony Scaramucci didn’t survive the Trump administration long enough to get lampooned on Saturday Night Live, but his 11-day stint as White House communications director is the very reason NBC decided to create a standalone spin-off of Colin Jost and Michael Che’s comedic SNL news segment.

Anthony Scaramucci may be pleased to learn that he was portrayed by an SNL legend on last night’s episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition. Back when Seth Meyers was still hosting Weekend Update, Bill Hader appeared on SNL alongside him as beloved New York City correspondent Stefon, a flamboyant club kid who did a lot of recreational drugs. However, Hader’s Mooch only has love for one drug, and it’s the same color as the building that he was recently forced to vacate. As NBC News reports, Hader cracked a joke about how quickly America became addicted to “human cocaine” Anthony Scaramucci while chatting with Michael Che.

“You know how you miss me, I’m like human cocaine,” said Hader as Scaramucci. “You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I’m gone you’re all depressed, you’re edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scara-mooch!”

Those who are looking to “score some more Scara-mooch” are in luck, as Stephen Colbert has landed an interview with the real Anthony Scaramucci. According to Deadline, The Late Show host will sit down with Scaramucci on Monday night. Colbert joked that he had to “set out a Mooch trap” to catch his future guest, but Bill Hader says that it’s much easier to summon Scaramucci. Hader’s Mooch interrupted Weekend Update: Summer Edition by calling into the show via FaceTime, and he informed Michael Che that he appears “like a Goomba Beetlejuice” whenever he hears his name spoken three times. Che and Colin Jost had talked about Scaramucci’s firing earlier during the show, with Jost joking that it was a shame that SNL missed out the news story because it was “like Christmas in July.”

“Actually, he was like Hanukkah in July because he was around for about a week, and it’s a miracle he lasted that long,” Jost added.

Bill Hader as Scaramucci on #WeekendUpdate: "When I hear my name three times I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice" https://t.co/0elyCLt7nk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2017

Stephen Colbert quipped that the CBS censors better “get ready” for his interview with the Mooch. The warning was in response to Scaramucci’s infamous, expletive-filled phone call with the New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza. Bill Hader also took a dig at Scaramucci’s conversation with the reporter, singling out a vulgar remark that the Mooch made about President Donald Trump’s chief adviser, Steve Bannon.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k,” Scaramucci said.

However, according to Bill Hader’s Mooch, he was misquoted. He didn’t say that Bannon was “trying” to do anything; he said that he succeeded.

So how does Anthony Scaramucci feel about Bill Hader’s impression of him? He didn’t critique the comedian’s colorful language or his exaggerated Italian accent, but he did tweet that the former SNL star got his hair and tie wrong.

'SNL' Alum Bill Hader Plays Scaramucci on @SNLUpdate @haderonline more Hairspray Bill tighter tie! https://t.co/HUqOTZQW54 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, Weekend Update: Summer Edition was created to “catch the stories SNL would otherwise miss during the show’s seasonal hiatus.” The Mooch’s firing is the perfect example of why the show exists.

There’s no word on whether Bill Hader’s Mooch will make any future appearances on Weekend Update: Summer Edition. However, you can see if he gets summoned again by tuning in to the remaining three episodes of the show, which airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

