Duggar Family News: Jinger Duggar Literally Soars, Is ‘Counting On’ Star Taking Flying Lessons?

There’s just something fascinating about Jinger Duggar. Arguably the boldest among her sisters, Jinger is quickly making a name for herself as the most liberal and most adventurous daughter of the hyper-conservative Christian family. Recently, Jinger attracted a lot of attention after she started exploring a new hobby – photography – and her fans simply can’t get enough.

Jinger’s recent Instagram activity has mostly been focused on her photo projects. Fond of using black and white and high-contrast settings, Jinger’s photographs are particularly striking to the eye. Apart from her distinct, almost vintage style, Jinger’s use of framing and the rule of thirds has also attracted much praise from her more than 500,000 Instagram followers.

Lately, however, Jinger has begun a series of photographs that are centered on one thing – flight. Seemingly using her photos as an ode to her own liberation from her conservative family’s rigid rules, Jinger’s latest pictures carry the theme of freedom and adventure.

The first of Jinger’s latest pictures were taken from the window of a passenger aircraft. Captioned “City Lights,” the image showcased the lights of a metropolis as the final rays of the sun were setting. In classic Jinger fashion, the image was post-processed with a lot of contrast and desaturation. While Jinger did not state which city she captured in her photo, many of her social media followers believe that the subject of the Counting On star’s picture was New York City.

“New York!!! My beautiful city,” wrote one commenter.

“Are you flying over NYC? That view IS lovely,” another commenter wrote.

Jinger’s other recent upload was extremely interesting as well. Captioned as “Cockpit View. Propeller. Kansas Fields,” the image featured a shot of the aircraft’s propellers as the machine flew over multiple fields. Just like “City Lights,” Jinger’s latest upload was post-processed, giving the image an almost vintage look.

Needless to say, the image has managed to attract a lot of praise from Jinger’s Instagram followers. Some even encouraged the Duggar daughter to compile and publish her work in a photo book, or possibly open her own studio.

“You need to publish your photos in a book! Talented,” one commenter wrote.

“You are such a talented photographer! You need to start your own studio,” wrote another.

Overall, considering Jinger’s latest images, it seems like the Duggar daughter is spending a lot of time in the air. While the Counting On star might simply be traveling a lot, many of her social media followers are speculating that the reality TV star might be taking flying lessons. In a previous photograph, Jinger actually alluded to the aircraft being piloted by a Duggar. This, of course, caused quite a lot of speculation from her social media followers.

“What?! You’re practicing to get your license? Awesome,” one commenter wrote.

“Is this you flying, or John?” asked another.

Since John David Duggar, the only one of Jinger’s siblings known to pilot an aircraft, does not have an active social media presence, it is difficult to determine if the Counting On star was really in the air with her brother. If John was not with Jinger when she took her photos, it is likely that Jinger is flying with her husband, or possibly even a flight instructor. Provided that the speculation is correct, and Jinger is indeed taking flying lessons, then the Counting On star would quite literally be the Duggar daughter who is most capable of reaching new heights.

What do you think about Jinger’s latest photos? Do you think that the Counting On star is taking flying lessons? Sound off in the comments below.

Jinger Duggar stars in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]