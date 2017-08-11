Isaak Komisarchik, 82, Died While Being Stuck In Elevator For A Month In Denver

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, died while being stuck in an elevator for almost an entire month. The Denver senior citizen pushed the emergency button twice, but help never came.

The elderly Denver man was only found after a repair technician happened to notice a foul smell coming from the elevator at the Woodstream Village apartment complex parking garage. A multitude of residents had reportedly complained about the smell coming from the elevator area but maintain nothing was done to investigate or eliminate the odor.

Isaak Komisarchik was reported missing on July 5. The Denver senior citizen is believed to have died sometime between the morning of July sixth through August second. Komisarchik may not have been able to continue his efforts to escape from the broken elevator due to dementia.

Law enforcement investigators have now been able to confirm Isaak Komisarchik pressed the emergency help button in the elevator twice, according to a report by the Denver Post. Greg Pixley, a captain on the Denver Fire Department, said police detectives are still trying to figure out why no one responded to the call for help after the senior citizen became stuck in the elevator. The fire department reportedly never received an emergency call from inside the broken elevator.

The city’s elevator code mandates that elevator operators monitor emergency notifications at all times. All elevators are required to possess an emergency signaling device labeled “Alarm” next to the floor buttons and operating panel. A phone or intercom system labeled “Help” is also mandatory within elevators.

When the parking garage at the Woodstream Village apartment complex was inspected last December, it was deemed to be in good working order. The parking garage where Isaak Komisarchik’s body was found had been closed temporarily for renovation.

MEI Total Elevator Solutions monitors the elevators at the Denver apartment complex, according to the Daily Mail. Greystar Management Services oversees Woodstream Village operations. The company is reportedly cooperating with local law enforcement officials and their investigation into Komisarchik’s death.

During an interview with 9 News, the 82-year-old man’s daughter, identified only as Yelena, said the last time she saw her dad he was wearing pajama pants and a striped shirt on the fifth of July. She also told local reporters her father was not physically capable of taking long walks.

Yelena went on to say her father walked to check his mailbox, then he went to the Woodstream Village apartment complex office, and he just seemed to disappear. She added that Komisarchik would sometimes get disoriented.

Once Isaak Komisarchik was reported missing from the apartment complex, the Denver Fire Department searched five ponds in the area of his home during their rescue efforts.

Denver police detectives are still attempting to determine how the 82-year-old man got inside the inoperable elevator. The medical examiner has not yet released Isaak Komisarchik’s official cause of death.

