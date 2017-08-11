Melania Trump May Get A New President In Her Slovenian Homeland

According to Google Trends, the question “Where is Melania from?” has risen 300 percent on Friday, August 11. Questions about Melania’s heritage and homeland are common ones that folks type into Google on a daily basis, as reported by the search engine giant. As seen in the above photo, Melania’s countrymen and women in Sevnica, Slovenia are so proud of First Lady Melania Trump that they erected a sign that welcomes visitors to the land where Melania hails from, even if Melania reportedly has distanced herself from visiting Slovenia, according to Melania’s biographer.

“Welcome to the Hometown of the First Lady.”

Melania was born in Slovenia, according to the Getty Images description of the above photo, and she was raised in Sevnica. As such, it makes Melania only the second woman who wasn’t born in the U.S. to become First Lady of the United States. Therefore, plenty of interest surrounds Melania’s hometown happenings. Melania chose a Slovenian lawyer when she sued publications that accused the former model of working for a modeling agency that allegedly had escort functions; something Melania said was a lie spread by Suzy magazine.

Melania cakes and products like Melania honey, as seen pictured below, were fine with Melania to be sold at a Sevnica bakery. The “Melanija” cake is a white chocolate mousse cake with gold decorations, honoring the Slovenia woman who grew up to become Mrs. Melania Trump and the First Lady of the United States. And now, Melania’s homeland may have a new president.

According to the Daily Mail, Slovenian President Borut Pahor could be re-elected on October 22, when Slovenia holds their next election, with Pahor expected to run and win a second term. Just like Melania, Pahor is a former fashion model. The 53-year-old Pahor has become well known for his use of social media, similar to President Donald Trump. However, an unexpected political upset could mean a new president usurps the office in Melania’s homeland.

Whether or not Melania will return to her native Sevnica anytime in the future remains to be seen, but the folks of Slovenia will likely welcome their hometown hero with open arms.

[Featured Image by Jack Taylor/Getty Images]