‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Ultimate Revenge On The Newman Family Backfires

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) revenge plot may hit a snag. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has been thrown out of the Tack house and is now homeless. The Newman battle heats up, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are forced to take sides.

Victor continues to put the pressure on Nick for going against him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor warned his son that things would get ugly if he continued to oppose him. Nick refused to back down and went as far as to sabotage Nikki’s concert. For Victor, that was the last straw.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor changed the locks at the Tack house, a place that Nick has called home for years. Nick felt that Victor was going too far and pleaded with his mother and sister to help him.

Soap Opera Digest shared that Nick could have overlooked his canceled club membership, but to kick him out of his home was too much to bear. Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick blasts his father, questioning how he could kick Faith, Christian, and Noah (Robert Adamson) out of the only home they have ever known. Of course, Victor fires back that his grandchild will always be welcomed at his home, adding that the children can visit Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house anytime.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick couldn’t believe his ears. Victor acted as if Sharon was part of the Newman family and treated him as an outsider.

According to Soap Central, Nick has no other choice but to find his own way and not rely on his father. Nick knows that he’s always had a lavish lifestyle by being a Newman, but now, with his father disowning him, he has to make it all on his own without his dad’s money or connections.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick may try to get his mother and sister to assist him or convince Victor that he’s going too far. Of course, Victoria and Nikki may not want to get involved in this never-ending battle between Nick and Victor.

Do you think Victor will soften his stance against Nick anytime soon?

