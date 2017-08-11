‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady’s Evil And Sinister Plan To Frame His Brother For Murder

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady Black is going to find something unexpected after breaking into Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) room. He wants his brother arrested for Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder. However, it is less about the crime and more about keeping Eric and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) apart. In fact, Brady knows that Eric had nothing to do with Deimos’ death. However, his jealousy is out of control and he will do anything to “win” Nicole. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor Eric Martsolf discussed the shocking storyline.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brady Black’s jealousy is continuing to get out of control. Believing that Eric is taking sexy photos of Nicole, he breaks into the Martin House room in order to get proof.

“Brady is becoming more and more convinced that Eric and Nicole did, in fact, sleep together and he’s being played for a fool. He’s not going to take it lightly.”

He discovers no pictures of Nicole in lingerie. However, Brady does stumble upon something else. He finds the cursed amulet and comes up with a scandalous and truly evil plan. It is something that will keep Eric and Nicole apart for a very long time. In his mind, it is a “slam dunk,” the actor teased. It is a much more sinister plan than what was previously reported.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black will take the cursed amulet and present his plan to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). He tells Victor that if Eric is arrested for the crime, then Sonny (Freddie Smith) can be released from jail. However, he knows that Brady is drunk and tries to get him to calm down. Victor is determined to get Sonny out of jail. He also wants the police to focus on a new suspect. Even though Brady’s plan is demented and horrible, Victor is actually considering it.

“Addicts, in general, will do anything to hide their addiction, and Brady is able to fool many people around him, but not his grandfather. Victor sees right through Brady.”

Meanwhile, Eric goes back to his room and discovers it has been trashed. Someone has broken in and he suspects it was Brady. He meets with Nicole and informs her that Brady thinks they are having an affair. This is exactly what she was afraid would happen. What she doesn’t realize is that Brady’s jealousy is fueled by Nicole’s lies and secrets. She is only making things worse and everything is going to blow up, resulting in some shocking storylines that could affect several lives in Salem.

Afterward, Brady is still trying to convince Victor to participate in the plan. He wants his grandfather to take the cursed amulet to the Salem police. Brady thinks it is a brilliant plan to accuse Eric of Deimos’ murder and get Sonny released. However, Victor isn’t doing anything until they have a conversation about Brady’s drinking.

Eric Martsolf recently discussed Brady’s demons coming back to haunt him. While some Days Of Our Lives fans, as well as Victor, will blame Nicole, there are other factors involved. There is a lot going on in his life right now. Addicts have poor coping skills and unfortunately, Brady refuses to listen to Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) advice.

“Brady comes clean with his grandfather and says that he may have had a drink or two, but he definitely has it under control. Victor is looking out for Brady’s best interests. He knows that Brady is running on adrenaline. He feels that there needs to be a little more forethought and planning put into this type of situation, rather than running to the police station, throwing the amulet on the table, and accusing his brother of murder.”

Brady’s plan is sinister and evil, especially since Eric is his brother. Victor also has issues with Eric because he still blames him for Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. However, he is looking at the bigger picture and knows that if this isn’t done right, Brady could end up being the one behind bars.

“He doesn’t want him to make any mistakes and knows and he knows that a false accusation like this one could land Brady in a lot of trouble.”

Not only could Brady face charges himself, but Maggie and others would never forgive Victor. As for Brady Black, once he gets sober and realizes what he has done, will he ever be able to forgive himself?

What do you think of these explosive Days Of Our Lives spoilers?

