‘BB19’ Spoilers: Live Feeds To Feature Alex Ow HOH Nominations, Week 7 Temptation Comp On Friday, August 11

BB19 spoilers from the live feeds will be plentiful on Friday, August 11. Alex Ow will reveal her HOH nominations, the Week 7 Temptation Competition will be played, and there could be slight alliance shifts as this information is revealed to the Big Brother 19 cast.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jessica Graf got evicted from the BB19 house in a 7-1 vote on Thursday night (August 10). Jessica did not leave quietly, and her former showmance partner, Cody Nickson, has already stated he is “gunning” for a number of the remaining houseguests. Following Jessica’s one-on-one meeting with host Julie Chen, the BB19 cast played in the next Head of Household Competition. Everyone knew it was an important competition, especially Cody, who is now basically on his own in the game.

For the second time this summer, Alex Ow is the HOH. She will get her chance to name two nominees for eviction on Friday, but first, there will be BB19 spoilers about the Temptation Competition. The houseguests will take turns going into the Den of Temptation and reveal whether or not they plan on participating. The person who finishes first will earn safety from nomination and eviction, while the last-place finisher becomes the third nominee for eviction this week.

Once Alex Ow knows who the BB19 cast member is who has safety and the one who has become the first Week 7 nominee, she will be able to nominate two of the other eight houseguests. This is when part of her strategy for the week will be revealed on the CBS live feeds. It is presumed that her targets will emerge from Cody Nickson, Raven Walton, Matt Clines, Mark Jansen, and Elena Davies.

While Alex could try to make a bold move this week, like going after Paul Abrahamian, she will likely try the safer approach to nominations. Those are the primary Big Brother 19 spoilers from August 11, and it could provide a lot of excitement for the live feed subscribers.

So, which direction will Alex Ow turn with her Week 7 nominations? She has made no secret of the fact that she wants Cody Nickson out of the BB19 house. If Alex was simply allowed to pick one person to evict, Cody would already be a member of the BB19 jury. If Cody finds a way to win the safety, Alex will have to decide which showmance to target and split up this week.

The showmances of Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, as well as Raven Walton and Matt Clines, need to realize the importance of winning the Week 7 Temptation Competiton. Doing so will almost guarantee that the other showmances get targeted first. Fans wanting to watch as the excitement plays out can load up the CBS live feeds and watch as BB19 spoilers continuously surface on Friday, August 11.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]