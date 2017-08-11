‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11: Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar Tease New Season’s Script

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 returns this fall with plenty of new comic moments and a big revelation. Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, recently teased the new season by sharing a picture of the script. Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj), too, posted the picture of the script cover on their social media accounts.

Kaley Cuoco uploaded the picture of herself with the script to her Instagram account with the caption, “We’re baaaaaacccckkkkk! @bigbangtheory_cbs #season11 #overadecade #thosestairsaregettingharderandhardertoclimb.”

The actress’ co-star Mayim Bialik shared a photo of herself with the script on her Twitter feed.

She wrote, “Starting season 11 of @bigbangtheory today!!!! so excited!”

Kunal Nayyar posted the script cover on his Instagram account with the caption, “Here. We. Go. #tbbtseason11.”

In their pictures, both Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik have kept hidden the part of the script cover that contains the premiere episode’s title and other strategic information. Kunal Nayyar, on the other hand, has used a pen to cover only the episode title, and rest of the details can be seen.

The picture of the script cover shared by Kunal Nayyar reveals that Chuck Lorre, Eric Kaplan, and Jeremy Howe have written the story for Episode 1 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, and Mark Cendrowski is directing the episode, which is Episode 232 of the series.

The previous season of Big Bang Theory wrapped up with Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) long-awaited marriage proposal. The premiere episode of Season 11 is set to reveal whether Amy says “yes” to the proposal. There is a possibility that the premiere episode title probably reveals Amy’s decision, and that is why all the three actors have kept the title of the episode covered.

In July, Mayim Bialik told Radio Times that she “honestly” did not know what Amy’s response would be, adding that she could see her saying “no or yes.” The actress was also not sure whether the show needed a Sheldon and Amy’s wedding.

I think there have been a lot of special occasions on the show already – several weddings and a baby. I’m not sure that we need to have a Sheldon/Amy wedding, but again, that’s up to the writers!”

There is speculation that Amy might say yes to Sheldon’s proposal. However, even if they get engaged in Episode 1 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, they are unlikely to get married soon.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory will have a new showrunner for Season 11. Steve Holland has taken over the reins from the longtime showrunner Steven Molaro, who will focus on the upcoming spin-off series Young Sheldon.

Following the Season 10 finale, Molaro indicated that in Big Bang Theory Season 11, they were on a “fresh page” in the characters’ lives, adding that they were ready to start some new adventures personally and professionally.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres on Monday, September 25.

