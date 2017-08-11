Phaedra Parks Sent Special Birthday Love To This Guy On Instagram

Phaedra Parks sent major birthday love to a special guy in her life on Thursday. The reality star took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself and her brother, who she wished a happy birthday in the caption.

“Happy Birthday to my big brother @hlparks thank you for always showing up and showing out when I need you or you even think I need you???? On today and everyday I thank God for blessing me with a brother like you ♥️ #tbt#happybirthday #brother I #love #you????” Parks wrote, via Instagram.

It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, but judging by the dated fashion and the fact that Phaedra looks considerably younger in it, it seems that it was taken some time ago. Not to mention, she hashtagged it #tbt.

Phaedra Parks has never shared much about her family on RHOA, so not much is known about her brother. One commenter didn’t even know that Phaedra Parks had a brother.

“Wow never knew phadrea had a brother,” wrote one user.

Some commenters noted that Phaedra’s son, Dylan, resembles closely to her brother.

“Dylan’s twin is definitely your brother,” said one user.

“Omg, Dillon looks like your brother @phaedraparks. You too,” said another.

Phaedra’s chipper birthday post comes just days after she clapped back at blogs for spreading the rumor that she’s been struggling financially since allegedly being let go from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As we inch closer to the season 10 premiere, there’s still no concrete answer on whether Phaedra is actually returning, as conflicting reports seem to come out every few weeks. Phaedra’s uncertain future has prompted rumors that she has been hurting for money. Those rumors were exacerbated once it was reported that Phaedra had listed one of her Atlanta properties to rent for $10,000 a month, though Parks swiftly denied the rumor on Twitter.

Several outlets noted that Phaedra Parks wasn’t being entirely truthful, however. While her house was not up for lease at the time of her tweet, it’s only because she had taken it down four days later.

Now, Phaedra Parks has listed the entire home for sale for $1.5 million, according to Realtor.

What do you think about Phaedra’s birthday wish to her brother? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]