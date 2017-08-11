Kate Middleton Fearful About Negative Impacts Becoming Queen So Soon Will Have On Her Children

Claims that Prince William will take the throne instead of his father, Prince Charles, have caused a bit of a royal frenzy, and royal enthusiasts are elated that Kate Middleton may be queen much sooner than expected.

However, the beauty is reportedly a bit unsure about the upcoming role in the British monarchy, seeing as there is a bit of a worry as to how her young children will be impacted when she and William assume the roles as monarchs.

A Closer Weekly insider claims Duchess Kate is worried about the big step for her family. Middleton is known for her parenting style, which seeks to keep Prince George and Princess Charlotte out of the spotlight as much as possible, yet the insider indicates that this will not be as simple when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ascend the throne.

“Kate had wanted to keep a low profile for a few more years,” the source said. “She’s desperate to remain a hands-on mom and worries about being in the spotlight more.”

The beautiful family already experienced a big change: moving from their country home at Anmer Hall to London and into Kensington Palace. The move was said to be for the purpose of the couple being closer to their royal duties and to make it a possibility for the couple to take on more responsibility from the aging queen.

The publication notes that the queen is doing her best to ensure that the next generation will be “ready to take over.” This means that Kate Middleton won’t be able to shield her little ones from their reality for much longer, as she and William will be learning more about what it will take to prepare for their upcoming roles, and Prince Charlotte and Prince George will also be learning from their parents.

As for why it is that Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly choosing to skip over her first-born son, Charles, for the title of king, royal experts have stated that Elizabeth believes it is “vital” that a younger generation succeed the throne to allow the House of Windsor to thrive and survive in these changing times.

A palace insider, according to the Hollywood Gossip, shared, “Her majesty realized that William and Kate are the future.”

Already well-respected internationally, Kate Middleton and Prince William will likely be beloved monarchs.

