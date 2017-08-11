Usher Had Sex With Herpes Accuser At Hotel, Days Inn Staff Claims

The woman who claimed she had sex with Usher and that he gave her genital herpes is telling the truth, the Days Inn hotel staff alleged. Will the musician have to pay up?

Usher is being sued by a woman who claimed that he had sex with her after his concert in Atlantic City and failed to tell him that he had genital herpes. Although Usher has vehemently denied these claims, hotel staff at the Days Inn have confirmed the woman’s story.

Quantasia Sharpton appeared at a news conference with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, saying that she was picked from the crowd at an Usher concert and was invited backstage to meet the singer after his show.

The woman alleged that one of Usher’s people got her number and before she knew it Usher was in her hotel room where they had sexual relations. She says the R&B singer never told her that he had genital herpes.

The concert in question took place back on November 15, 2014, in Atlantic City. Sharpton took a picture with Usher’s opening act, August Alsina, that same evening.

She was wearing a birthday crown in the photo, having just turned 19 several weeks earlier. Reports confirmed that the woman’s birthday was in October.

A source who claimed to have worked at the Days Inn in Atlantic City back in 2014 told TMZ that she witnessed Usher coming into the lobby shortly after midnight on November 16. She added that she saw Sharpton come down to greet the singer and watched her bring him back to her room.

The Atlantic City Days Inn was less than a mile away from Usher’s concert venue.

Quantasia Sharpton claimed that she asked Usher to take a picture with him before he left. She said that he left the room and said he would be back. She waited one hour, but he never returned.

Sources connected to the woman confirmed that she was staying at the Days Inn on the night of the concert.

Sources connected to Usher have said that the singer didn’t have sex with Sharpton because she “wasn’t his type.”

The woman’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, recently gave an interview with Billboard, saying that if Usher does have herpes, he could be held liable for exposing others without their knowledge.

“In California, he’s still liable because if he was positive, and if he had sex with her without revealing it, he’s still liable for exposing her, which is a violation of her rights.”

Usher’s representatives have not commented on the situation yet.

