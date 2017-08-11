‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Twerks For Her Dog On Snapchat

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter twerked for the camera, uploading a video on Snapchat of her dancing in front of her dog.

Ariel Winter uploaded a video to Snapchat on Thursday, twerking in front of her dog Casper in a pair of skintight leggings, the Daily Mail reported. The 19-year-old Modern Family star gyrated just inches above her canine companion, who seemed unbothered by his owner’s impromptu dance moves.

The actress captioned her video, “Casper do you even care?”

Ariel wore a three-quarter length sleeved black and white crop top, showing off her stomach in the video. The teen placed her feet apart before dropping into a squat position and twerking her hips and butt up and down, positioning her hands on top of her knees.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Winter enjoyed a night out on the town at Variety’s Young Hollywood event. The 19-year-old had all eyes on her, wearing a tight, strapless black dress.

The Modern Family actress wore her dark hair straight down her back and had her makeup done with full eyelashes and a dark nude lip. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of bright red, pointed-toe stilettos.

Earlier this summer, Ariel lashed out on Twitter claiming she was a “normal girl” in July.

She said that she was “pretty annoyed” that the media chose to “focus on the fact that I wear shorts,” with the commentary being that she was “squeezing” into her clothes.

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

Winter finished up her rant by saying that she was “just fine” and asked people to “please leave young women alone.”

The body-positive teenager has faced a lot of criticism about her appearance. Back in 2015, she opened up about her breast reduction surgery, which allowed her to feel more comfortable in her own body, People reported.

Ariel admitted to “struggling for so many years” before she decided to have surgery. Over the last few years, the Modern Family star has spoken out in retaliation for the public criticism.

Last year, a video of the teen twerking in a bikini went viral.

