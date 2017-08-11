One Man’s Dream To Change Into ‘Walt Disney Presents’ At Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Full Details

After many years and many rumors, it has now been confirmed that the One Man’s Dream at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will finally change into something different, but not so different. As it has always been primarily a display for the history and past of Walt Disney World, the new attraction called “Walt Disney Presents” will also look ahead to the future.

For a long time, many have speculated that One Man’s Dream was going to close for good or be replaced entirely. Once those rumors would start, something would happen and the attraction would stay in place but with some alterations and changes to incorporate new happenings in Disney.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that by mid-September, the attraction will undergo some changes, and the name will become “Walt Disney Presents.” Not only will it show the history of The Walt Disney Company, but it will become a bit of a preview center for the exciting things to come and there are already some exciting exhibits planned.

One of the biggest (literally and figuratively) exhibits that will first be on its way to Walt Disney Presents is a portion of the model for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The full model of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was on display in a huge pavilion at the D23 Expo last month, and it was the first detailed look at the new land. It is a land that is currently being built at Disneyland Park as well as Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and both are set to open sometime in 2019.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, there will also be a number of new things to check out in Walt Disney Presents including a model of Toy Story Land. The other new land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open in the summer of 2018, but guests will soon have the chance to see a lot more detail up close.

Along with the never-before-seen model of Toy Story Land, there will also be concept art and ride vehicle maquettes.

The third new display mentioned will be concept art from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is a new attraction opening in the future. It is going to replace the Great Movie Ride, which is set to have its final day of operation on Sunday, August 13.

For those who loved some of the old displays in One Man’s Dream, don’t worry, because they will still be there. The history of Walt Disney’s dream will still be alive with photos, storyboards, sketches, and items of the past that we all so fondly remember.

As it currently stands, Walt Disney Presents will also continue to show sneak peeks of new and upcoming Disney movies, as well as have character meet-and-greets as they have with Moana, Star-Lord, baby Groot.

Walt Disney World is indeed undergoing a lot of changes, but there is a lot of the past that isn’t being changed but simply updated. For a long time, One Man’s Dream has needed some attention, as it seemed to be floundering, and now, it will get it as it transforms into Walt Disney Presents. There are a lot of exciting happenings taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and this change only adds to it all.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]