Josh Duggar Update 2017: Pregnant Anna Duggar’s Baby Due Any Day, Instagram Remains Quiet

Josh and Anna Duggar have been quiet this summer. They started appearing more regularly in the spring, with both of them celebrating their birthdays and also those of their kids, Marcus and Meredith. After the couple had announced that Anna was pregnant with her fifth child, they had been getting more attention. There also have been rumors that Jim Bob Duggar is trying to get his eldest son, who was shunned by TLC, back on the family TV show.

His wife, Anna, also has been making her way back to social media. While her Instagram remains fallow, she has updated her Twitter with pictures from her kids’ birthday parties. But surprisingly, she has not uploaded any baby bump pictures all throughout her pregnancy.

Before her husband got 19 Kids and Counting canceled, and he was kicked off the Duggar franchise, Anna often posted pictures on her Instagram, campaigning for anti-abortion laws and posting about her growing family. Right around the time Josh’s scandals broke loose, she had just given birth to her fourth child, Meredith.

Amidst divorce rumors, Josh and his wife shocked the fans when they announced earlier this year that they are expecting a baby boy in the fall.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

To determine the gender of the baby, Anna would have been pregnant for 16 – 20 weeks. This announcement was made in mid-March. At least 20 weeks have passed since then, which means that the Duggars will have good baby news soon.

Check out Anna in her third trimester.

The arrival of Josh and Anna’s fifth baby can have a positive impact on their lives. For the last two years, not only have they been filling the news with their scandals, but they also had to deal with many lawsuits that plagued them. But with the new baby in the picture, it is likely that the couple and their five kids will be able to make appearances on TLC.

“[Jim Bob Duggar] spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Style Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

Check out Meredith celebrating her second birthday on Anna’s Twitter.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Considering the main topics on 19 Kids and Counting and Jill & Jessa Counting On are marriage, pregnancy, and babies, it is likely that Josh’s story will get folded into the show.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]