‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Has A New Boyfriend After Matt Baier Split?

Amber Portwood appears to have moved on from her troubled relationship with her ex-fiance Matt Baier.

According to a new report and video, the Teen Mom OG star, who split from Baier earlier this year after he failed a lie detector test, was recently spotted kissing a new man and he may be her new boyfriend.

On August 11, Radar Online shared a new report in regard to Amber Portwood’s rumored new romance and revealed that the longtime reality star didn’t waste any time moving on from Matt Baier. The outlet also shared a clip of Portwood and her mystery man kissing and holding one another this past Monday while visiting a marina at Indianapolis, Indiana.

As the video revealed, Amber Portwood was seen leaning on her potential new man as he rubbed her waist with his arm before leaning in for a kiss.

“MTV is in the area filming Amber for Teen Mom,” an eyewitness told Radar Online.

Amber Portwood wore a black cover-up during her outing while her mystery man wore a brown T-shirt and white cowboy hat. The outlet also pointed out that Portwood’s male companion appeared to be closer to Portwood in age than her former fiance, who is two decades older than she is.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier split as filming concluded on the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, but for a while, they continued to live with one another and rumors swirled in regard to a possible reunion. They even tried to save their marriage during an appearance on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition several weeks ago.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier went through several dramatic moments during the second half of season six earlier this year, starting with an awkward proposal in Las Vegas. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Baier suggested that he and Portwood tie the knot during a quicky ceremony, but after speaking to her brother, Portwood decided it wasn’t the best idea. Then, weeks later, Matt Baier was questioned about his alleged flirtations with another woman and failed a lie detector test as cameras rolled.

A premiere date for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition has not yet been revealed.

