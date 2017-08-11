English Premier League Kickoff: Twelve Players Who Should Be On Your Fantasy Football Team

The English Premier League soccer season kicks off later today when Arsenal take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal finished fifth last time out while Leicester City struggled throughout the last season, eventually finishing twelfth. The new season once again features a Premier League awash with cash, with players changing clubs for big money. One thing is certain; more money will be spent in the coming weeks as transfer deadline day looms. This season’s Premier League transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on August 31. Late moves don’t just affect the soccer clubs involved as they have a big impact on Fantasy Football players too.

This seasons Fantasy Premier League competition allows players to select 15 Premier League stars for their team. The maximum budget for each team manager is £100 million. Fantasy Premier League players are well advised to shop carefully, be judicious in the transfer market, and keep a close eye on injuries to their players.

The beauty of Fantasy Premier League Football is that it’s not always the big name players that make your team successful. Players who make regular starts and are rarely injured make great additions to your squad. If those players are free-kick specialists, take penalties, and add a decent number of assists, they can be worth their weight in gold. That being the case, here are some top-tips for this season’s Premier League Fantasy Football teams.

Players Who Should Be On Your Fantasy Premier League Football Team

A strong spine is essential for any fantasy football team. A great keeper, defender, midfielder, and striker should form the basis of your selections. While Manchester United’s David De Gea is always a popular choice, he is an expensive acquisition. West Bromich Albion is hard to beat, especially at home, so Talk Sport likes keeper Ben Foster, who is a bargain at just £4.5 million. West Ham has brought in some interesting new signings, including keeper Joe Hart. The former Manchester City star has had a tough couple of seasons, but a fresh start at the hammers could be just what he needs. Hart looks a good bet at just £4.5 million.

Picking a defender whose team won’t concede many goals and who can add a few bonus points with assists is a great strategy. The Express singles out Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, who is available at £7 million. Alonso’s team don’t concede many goals, and the Spaniard chips in with plenty of assists and even the occasional goal.

Liverpool’s James Milner is classified as a defender in this year’s Fantasy Premier League. Milner is available at £6.5 million and should prove a bargain as he fills the wing-back role and should provide a great many assists.

The midfield is the secret to success in the Fantasy Premier League. Many players will sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, but he was something of a let down in his first season back at United. Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne seems to be the first name on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet. The Belgian midfielder will play most weeks, score goals and add bonus points from assists. At £10 million, he isn’t a cheap acquisition, but he looks to be a sound investment.

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas is available at £7 million. Fabregas had few opportunities last season, but he still contributed five goals and 15 assists. Bet Fair claim that with Nemanja Matic having left the club and Tiemoué Bakayoko injured, Fabregas could be a great early season signing. Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser was a breakout star for the Cherries last season. Fraser scored three goals and made nine assists after breaking into the team in mid-December. Available at just £5.5 million, Fraser should prove a sound investment.

Any Fantasy Premier League team manager needs a great striker. According to the Independent, almost half the managers in the game have new Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on their squad. It will be a major surprise if José Mourinho’s side is not challenging for the title in May, and Lukaku has a major role to play in United’s progress. Lukaku will cost £11.5 million but should prove a great alternative to Tottenham’s Harry Kane, the games most expensive player at £12.5 million.

Team captains can have a big influence on the success of your Fantasy Premier League Team, so a proven goalscorer can help you to lots of bonus points. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku certainly won’t let you down if they stay fit, but Tottenham’s Dele Alli would be a great choice. The midfielder gets plenty of goals and assists, and as captain of your team, he will add those vital bonus points.

[Featured Image by Eric Christian Smith/AP Images]