‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Recounts ‘Dramatic’ Labor With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed in a new interview more details about her “dramatic” labor and how surprised she was when baby daddy Chris Lopez turned up in the delivery room to see the birth of their child, Radar Online reports.

While she described the delivery of her third child as the “best labor” she’s ever had, Lowry said there had been some drama to the proceedings since there was not enough time for an epidural. To top it off, the delivery was so sudden her doctor “didn’t even make it to delivery room.”

“My water broke at 1:30 in the morning and I got to the hospital by 2:40 and then I had him at 3 a.m.,” she told Radar. “Labor happened so fast. Literally from start to finish was two hours.”

To Kailyn Lowry’s surprise, Chris Lopez showed up in the delivery room despite the suddenness of her delivery.

“I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

Kailyn and Chris’s relationship has been a curious matter since the beginning. The estranged couple reportedly conceived their baby not long after Lowry’s split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. After learning that she was pregnant with Lopez’s baby, they called it quits. Worse, Lopez told her he didn’t want anything to do with the child. It was later revealed in a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 that Chris Lopez refused to be a part of the show because he didn’t want the other women in his life to know about his romantic involvement with Kailyn Lowry.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Kailyn told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Despite Lopez’s refusal to get involved with her and their child, Kailyn urged him to show up in the delivery room when the time comes to give him the opportunity to see their child being born.

“She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so,” the insider added.

Before her delivery, Kailyn Lowry is already mother to two boys: Isaac, 7, with ex-bf Jo Rivera, and three-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Interestingly, Kail hasn’t thought of a name for her third child yet. She has no qualms taking to Twitter to tell followers about it, either. As such, many of her fans offered name suggestions, including Griffin, Murphy, Ripkin, Silas, and Nikon. But still, Lowry hasn’t been able to decide on a name, so she took to calling the baby boy “Baby No Name” and “Baby Lo.”

To see more of Lowry, you can tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

