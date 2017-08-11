‘YR’ Spoilers: Dina Upsets Gloria At Jabot, Tessa’s Little Sister Crystal In Trouble, But Zack Won’t Help

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) shocks everyone, especially Gloria (Judith Chapman), on her first day at Jabot. She walks in imperiously and immediately begins to assert herself, making it clear that she intends to stamp her authority. She infuriates Gloria with her demands and complaints about the way things are being done at the company.

Gloria Has A Plan

Dina is condescending towards Gloria and sees her as little more than the office drudge. She expects Gloria to run errands, such as fetching coffee. However, Gloria loathes being treated like a dogsbody. She begins to fear that she would go crazy if she has to continue putting up with Dina treating her disrespectfully. And as if having to put up with Dina is not sufficient, Nikki drops by.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Hub indicate that Gloria has a plan. She plans to snatch Dina’s toy boy Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) from right under her nose!

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) slip out of the office to escape the tense atmosphere. They go to the Abbott Cabin for some time alone. Jack learns that Ashley and Ravi are going to the Cabin together.

Zack Has A Shady Plan

Young and the Restless spoilers state that after Tessa learns that her little sister, Crystal, is in trouble, she calls Zack (Ryan Ashton). She has worried herself sick since Crystal called and told her she is being held by a prostitution ring. She calls Zack on the phone and tells him about Crystal. She pleads with him to help save Crystal. However, she is disappointed when Zack insists that he can’t help because he’s left the organization and that he hasn’t been in touch with his former colleagues. However, immediately after the call from Crystal, Zack calls another person and urges him to expedite their planned action.

Viewers won’t know what plan Zack is talking about, but from his conduct, it is clear that he is up to no good.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) remains unaware that she is investing Newman Enterprises funds in an app that is being used to run a sex ring operation. She gives Zack the thumbs up for his app. However, when Zack’s shady connections are finally exposed, Newman Enterprises will find itself in the awkward position of having to explain its relationship with a sex trafficking operation.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tells Noah that she is fine with Tessa going over to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) place, but she wants to know why Noah and Tessa aren’t moving in together. Noah explains that it is a big step and they don’t want to rush into it.

Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) enjoy a romantic time together. She shaves Scott in preparation for a photo shoot at the company. Abby later teases Scott about his new clean-cut look.

