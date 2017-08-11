Is This 50? Salma Hayek’s 2017 Instagram Pic With Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Shows She’s Getting Younger With Age

Some people apparently have the capability to grow younger as they age. Salma Hayek is 50. But, this cute Instagram pic with Ryan Reynolds’ daughter actually shows that the Grown Ups actress is refusing to look old.

Salma Hayek was recently invited by her The Hitman’s Bodyguard co-star for dinner. However, if the Mexican-American is to be believed, she ended up doing all the work. In fact, she also had to babysit Ryan’s kids. In the adorable picture, Reynolds is clapping as Salma Hayek holds Ines. The baby is looking at the celeb babysitter, who seems to be cooking something.

The image has got mixed reactions from Salma Hayek’s Instagram followers. Some of them think Ryan is smart to let her do all the cooking because, being a Latina, she definitely knows how to cook. One suspicious fan believes Salma might have just posed for the camera. The pot she is apparently cooking in may be empty.

While Salma manages to hold the 10-month-old baby girl well, Ryan has to entertain his daughter because, according to Metro, the actress is not that great at entertaining kids.

The photograph, liked by almost 180,000 people on Instagram, shows that Salma Hayek looks far from being 50. Ironically, she wonders why she has to look good at 50, especially when she has got her man.

When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

The actress, known for her massive curves, is not really fond of her assets all the time. She earlier told The Edit that she would rather have the curve “go in instead of out in some places.” At times, she doubts if she really needs to work out anymore.

However, the actress does not want to lose her man. So, she has to keep looking good. According to Salma, the word “curvy” is artistic, as a straight line could be boring.

The actress also said the worst effect of menopause was her eyes. Now, she has to depend on glasses to read anything.

Salma Hayek has definitely got her curves in the right places. But, she believes she was born in the wrong era. Being a woman with large breasts, she found it difficult to get the right kind of clothes. She said she would rather be a woman in the ’50 or the ’70s.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]