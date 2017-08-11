Kylie Jenner Reportedly Seeks Showdown With Kim Shining Spotlight On Money: Compare Their Net Worth

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) first aired, Kim Kardashian was portrayed as the serious star of the family, with Kylie Jenner in the background as the KUWTK star’s adorable baby sister. What a difference a few years (and hundreds of episodes) makes! Now Kim and Kylie reportedly are competing, not just with dueling product lines or social media followers, but with what some view as the ultimate way to determine who’s the real star of the family: Money.

Neither Kardashian nor Jenner seems to lack when it comes to the big bucks, but a new report claims that Kylie has her eyes on the prize of outdoing Kim in succeeding financially, according to Celebrity Insider.

“[Kylie Jenner] is giving her big sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money.”

Even though Jenner ranks as as the youngest member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, her alleged determination to beat Kardashian could turn her into the wealthiest member as well. Celebrity Insider claimed that Kylie “really wants to be the first billionaire in her family.” Jenner turned 20 on August 10, but has already accumulated a product empire and a well-known brand name that some celebrities three times her age might envy.

Kylie became a brand name in her teens, from creating and selling beauty products to posing for and representing sporting names such as Puma. And although Kim Kardashian is generally viewed as the one who opened the door to fame and fortune for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, it’s allegedly Jenner who has become the biggest dreamer when it comes to wealth, a source told Celebrity Insider.

“Kylie hopes of becoming the richest, most famous, and powerful Kardashian of them all — and is well on her way.”

Jenner reportedly has a series of goals, and the insider said that Kylie’s first goal is to become the first billionaire in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family. The 20-year-old has concocted a plan that weaves her love of social media with her passion for cosmetics, according to the source, who noted that she has turned to the experts in her family for help.

“Kylie has had the best mentors in business with Kim [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] guiding her career,” said the insider.

The source also claimed that Kylie has “always” believed that she was headed for “huge things.” Consequently, with the success of her various business ventures, she allegedly feels that achieving her goal of a billion dollars is within her grasp, according to the insider.

“[Kylie Jenner is a] true entrepreneur and the world is hers.”

With so much success, how does the makeup maven feel about competition?

With Jenner reportedly seeking a money showdown with Kim Kardashian, a look at Kylie’s and Kim’s respective net worth reveals just how she’s doing with her alleged goal. Time reported that Jenner is now the youngest celebrity on Forbes‘ rankings of the 100 highest paid celebrities in the world. Kylie is approximately three and a half years younger than the next youngest celebrity on the list, who is Justin Bieber. In the past year, Jenner took in $41 million, according to Forbes.

The money comes from her cosmetics brand, endorsement deals such as the one with Puma, reality TV shows, and shared clothing line with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner. The brand, Kendall+Kylie, recently came into the spotlight for an unwanted reason, however, after hawking so-called “vintage” T-shirts with band logos. The sisters then removed the shirts from retail.

But despite that alleged goal of becoming the family’s first billionaire, Jenner has begun “dabbling in philanthropy,” according to the magazine. To celebrate her 20th birthday, Kylie donated part of the earnings from her cosmetic line to Teen Cancer America. This charity interacts with hospitals to create youth-focused centers for teens and children undergoing treatment.

As a result of all that success, Time pointed out that Jenner has become the leader rather than the follower when it comes to business ventures.

“Jenner’s success has inspired others in her family to follow her footsteps. Her enterprising older sister Kim Kardashian launched her own contour kits.”

Kardashian also followed in Kylie’s footsteps when it came to success, however, with Kim’s first product offerings selling out in less than three hours. But it’s Jenner who is ultimately on track for that reportedly desired billionaire status.

With her cosmetics line anticipating a 25 percent boost in sales this year, taking in $386 million in 2017, Kylie’s company reportedly is on track to be worth more than $1 billion by 2022.

Feeling sorry for Kim? Kardashian has an impressive net worth as well, according to Cosmopolitan. Kim’s annual take-home earnings are reportedly $45.5 million, and her net worth is reported at approximately $150 million. Kardashian makes her money from a combination of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her app “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” her book Selfish, her Kimoji app, personal appearances, and sponsored posts on Instagram and Twitter.

