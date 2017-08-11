Trump Tweets: Military ‘Locked And Loaded,’ Ready For North Korean Dictator’s Ploy

Donald Trump was up with the roosters on Friday morning to deliver a wake-up call to Kim Jong Un, the dictator of North Korea. With threats of four missiles to be aimed around Guam coming from North Korea, Trump is planning to make the North Korean leader regret any such action he might take.

Friday morning’s warning tweet appears to have a bit more strength behind it than anything he’s said before on North Korea. On Thursday, he sent out a slightly updated version of his “fire and fury” threat. Trump had said he was hoping for a possible peaceful negotiation, but if that isn’t going to be the case then North Korea will deal with the consequences. According to the New York Times, Trump also offered up a few words addressing those at “home and abroad who condemned his earlier warning as reckless saber-rattling.”

Trump’s words on Thursday were published by the website Military.com.

“Let’s see what Kim does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before — what will happen in North Korea. “It’s not a dare. It’s a statement. It has nothing to do with dare. That’s a statement. He’s not going to go around threatening Guam and he’s not going to threaten the United States and he’s not going to threaten Japan and he’s not going to threaten South Korea. That’s not a dare, as you say. That is a statement of fact.”

Trump: military solutions 'locked and loaded' against North Korea threat: https://t.co/eq6Wlx8KQr pic.twitter.com/yugRY3tV8u — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 11, 2017

Friday morning’s tweet is seen below. Although Trump does hope Kim Jong Un “will find another path,” if he doesn’t, Trump conveys the U.S. military is “locked and loaded,” which is a term already starting to draw some outrage across social media today.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

On Fox & Friends Friday morning, Judge Jeanine Pirro said she likes Trump’s Friday morning tweet.

“We have to get tough, she said.

The Fox News personality pondered a question that is on the minds of many today. Do we wait and see if this unstable dictator acts first or do we step in and act before he has a chance to?

Even China has weighed in by conveying if North Korea does act, they are on their own, as the Washington Post reports this morning. But according to a state-owned newspaper in China, the government said if Washington strikes first, they would intervene.

Judge Jeanine reminded the Fox & Friends viewers that we now know Kim Jong Un has a nuclear weapon, and he has that weapon because everyone was appeasing him up until now.

[Featured Image by Alexyz3d/Shutterstock]