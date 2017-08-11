Scott Disick Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram — Younes Bendjima PDA Photos Too Much?

Scott Disick has unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram for no apparent reason, Hollywood Life reports, but now there’s running speculation that it was because he’s fed up with seeing his ex’s new boyfriend Younes Bendjima always showing up on her social media feed.

Disick’s decision to hit “unfollow” is made all the more surprising considering the fact that he and Kourtney just recently mended their relationship as co-parents to their three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. That said, it’s hard to blame Scott for his decision sinceKardashian has been posting too many PDA photos of herself with Younes Bendjima, 25, in her social media.

“Scott is having a tough time and is really struggling with watching Kourtney fall for a young guy like Younes,” a Calabasas insider told Hollywood Life. “Scott can’t stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world. Scott unfollowed Kourtney’s Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy. This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship has been heating up for some time. In fact, the pair has been doing a lot of traveling since hooking up months ago. And recently, the 38-year-old reality star and the young model jetted off on a trip to Egypt, where the two were spotted enjoying the north coast’s beaches.

Before their trip to Egypt, Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted making out on a private yacht at Cannes. At one time they were both photographed walking on the sand while holding hands.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick has been feeling miserable over the fact that Kourt has replaced him with a younger man, so much so that he compensated by overindulging in his vices again — drinking booze daily and hooking up with different women (including Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Ella Ross, and Maggie Petrova) in a span of a few weeks.

In 2015, Disick sought professional help for health issues related to drug and alcohol addiction. That was the fourth time he had entered rehab.

As it stands, Kourtney has had it with Scott’s partying ways, and has decided that she can’t have a relationship with him again, a source told Hollywood Life. That said, Kardashian still thinks of him as a great dad, and she’s not about to burn that bridge for the sake of their three children. Scott Disick, for his part, vowed that he’ll always be sober around the children, though he also stated that he will not completely give up his party boy lifestyle.

