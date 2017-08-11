‘The Death of Stalin’: Fans Love Trailer For Armando Iannucci’s Political Film, Eagerly Await Release Date

The first trailer of Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin is out. The satire, starring Steve Buscemi (as Nikita Khrushchev), Michael Palin (as Vyacheslav Molotov) and Jason Isaacs (as Georgy Zhukov), will hit UK theaters in October. However, it will be premiered in September at the Toronto Film Festival.

The movie is about iconic Soviet leader, Joseph Stalin. Stalin’s death in 1953 has a number of conspiracy theories attached to it. According to the official synopsis of the film, it is a dark comedy about what “might have happened.” It is also about the power struggle that followed Stalin’s death, Yahoo UK reported.

The Death of Stalin is based on a French book about what “might have happened” after the death of the renowned Soviet leader. The comic book describes the “the insanity, the perversity and the inhumanity of totalitarianism” in the couple of days after Stalin’s death.

Iannucci is known for his earlier films like The Thick Of It and In The Loop. Both the films were political satires. He created the BBC comedies The Day Today and I’m Alan Partridge. The British director is also behind the highly popular HBO show, Veep, also a political comedy.

Armando Iannucci’s latest project has an interesting ensemble cast. It has actors like Olga Kurylenko, Rupert Friend, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor and Paddy Considine. It also stars legendary theater actor Simon Russell Beale.

After Stalin died of stroke, some of his team of ministers wanted positive changes in the country, while others had “sinister motives.” The YouTube description of the trailer says that each of them had one thing in common: they desperately tried to remain alive.

“Watch Comrades,” the official first trailer of Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin says at its launch.

Twitter users have started reacting to the trailer. According to one of them, this film about Soviet Russia is exactly what the world needs at this moment.

Fans apparently “can’t wait” to watch the “awesome” film. They have found the trailer “hilarious.”

Another user said he was expecting a film “too deep and political” for his simple brain. But, he now thinks he had a wrong idea about it.

Adrian McLoughlin plays Joseph Stalin in the movie. The Death of Stalin releases in the UK on October 20.

