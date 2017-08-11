Nuclear Bomb Shelter Sales Skyrocket As Americans And Japanese Prepare For War With North Korea

It looks like doomsday preppers might be vindicated as the demand for nuclear bomb shelters burgeons dramatically in the United States and Japan.

Armageddon – once thought to be an imaginative creation in the minds of doomsday pundits – may well be on the horizon now that the temperature of the rhetoric between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is rapidly rising to nuclear-like heat.

Not to mention, if doomsday propounders needed any more reasons to ramp up their survival preparations, the U.S. president has given them more than they could’ve hoped for.

In response to North Korea’s continued military provocations, President Trump on Tuesday issued a controversial – some say unprecedented – warning to Jong-un that the small Asian country would face a torrential downpour of “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Moreover, despite concerned rebukes issued by Trump’s critics, the president doubled down on his threats towards North Korea, saying that his warning “wasn’t tough enough.”

Meanwhile, officials in Pyongyang scoffed at Trump’s remarks, warning that “the tragic end of the American empire will be hastened,” if any attempts to enforce regime change in North Korea were to be carried out.

Even the small U.S. island territory of Guam has been drawn into the showdown between two nuclear powers. North Korea stated on Thursday that it was already preparing to launch four intermediate-range ballistic missiles that would impact in the Western Pacific waters off the coast of Guam.

If Kim Jong-un indeed makes good on his threats to bombard Guam with an “enveloping fire,” it would be the closest attack to an American territory that North Korea has ever achieved.

Following the launch of North Korea’s missiles, they would fly through Japanese airspace over Shimane, Hiroshima, and Koichi before landing within a range of 19 to 25 miles from Guam, as reported by the New York Times.

Although the aim of the strike would be to caution the United States, Japan faces with the possibility of getting caught in the crosshairs of the dispute with North Korea.

Tokyo is situated only 800 miles from Pyongyang, so it’s no wonder that President Shinzo Abe is regularly issuing public service announcements offering citizens of Japan advice on how to keep safe in the event of a nuclear explosion.

Seiichiro Nishimoto, the president of a company that installs nuclear bomb shelters in Osaka, says that the fear amongst members of the public is palpable.

“People are genuinely afraid. That’s why we’re getting so many calls.”

But the American bunker business is also benefitting from the fear in Japan. Gary Lynch of the Rising S Bunkers manufacturing company reports that the demand for his products has doubled since July. Interestingly, roughly 80 percent of the orders are coming from Japan.

Meanwhile, back on U.S. soil, nuclear bomb shelter manufacturers and retailers are experiencing a similar spike in sales.

“We’ve got thousands and thousands of applications,” says Robert Vicino, CEO of Vivos Survival Shelters in California. Vivos specializes in luxury bunkers that can withstand “a future life-extinction event.”

The owner of Atlas Survival, Ron Hubbard, claims to have recently received as many orders in a month as he would’ve previously gotten in a year.

“Instead of calling me like they normally do, they’ve gone in their car and they’ve driven down here to see what is available. [They] buy them on the spot, and I’ve never seen that in my entire career doing this.”

The Bombnado is a favorite bunker design that Hubbard sells, but it has the drawback of having to be installed under a house during construction. That’s why, according to Hubbard, the Fallnado model – designed to fit inside a home garage – is the most coveted product currently available.

Some of the features that are included with the bomb shelters are nuclear-biological-chemical air-filtration systems, enough storage for a year’s worth of supplies, a diesel generator, and an emergency exit shaft.

The website claims that the underground unit can withstand a 500,000-pound blast without disintegrating.

But for those who cannot afford to install survival shelters in their homes, here’s a handy video detailing some of the ways to avoid the effects of a nuclear explosion and the inevitable fallout.

